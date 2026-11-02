Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Bears vs Seahawks & NFL Prediction Markets, TNF

The NFL's top rushing offense meets its antithesis Monday night. Chicago, 5-2 behind Caleb Williams and D'Andre Swift, visits Seattle's "Dark Side" at Lumen Field on ESPN. Deposit $10 with Novig promo code GOAL100 and receive $50 in trade credits.

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Seattle trades at 61% to win straight up, Chicago at 39%. The market prices a Seahawks win by 3.5 or more points at 48%, and the Bears +3.5 at 53%. The total sits at 46.5 with the over at 50% and under at 51%.

The Bears are healthier than they were for that three-point visit a year ago, but they arrive without Cole Kmet and Kyle Monangai. Williams has five touchdowns against one interception; Swift has rushed for 476 yards and seven scores. Seattle counters with the league's most suffocating defense and Smith-Njigba's 867 receiving yards.

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Week 8

Seattle does not blow teams out so much as it strangles them, and Chicago's identity demands patience the Seahawks rarely allow. The Bears want long, physical drives; the Hawks want third-and-longs and mistakes. Our NFL analyst looked for the game script both coaches expect and priced it accordingly.

Bears vs Seahawks, Week 8 - 11/2 - 8:15pm ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Seattle by 3.5 or more points at 47% is my anchor. Chicago's last trip here produced three points and a 16-of-35 night from Williams. That was with a healthier cast than Monday's. Road teams needing perfection usually find arithmetic instead.

Under 46.5 at 51% fits beside it. That same game totaled nine points, and both teams prefer the ground. The Bears lead the league in rushing; Seattle makes opponents one-dimensional. Expect a grinder decided by the turnover differential.

Bears vs Seahawks - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Jaxon Smith-Njigba anytime touchdown is priced at 48%. I like this one. Eight touchdowns on 58 catches is a score every 1.4 games. He is the mismatch Seattle can count on.

Sticking with the Anytime TD prop. I’m also intrigued by D'Andre Swift anytime touchdown at 50%. He already has seven rushing scores, averaging one per game, and he leads the league's top ground attack. If Chicago scores, Swift is the likeliest author based on the numbers.

Another player prop to consider is Sam Darnold 1+ Interceptions at 49%. He’s thrown eight picks in six games this season so far. And the Bears have been solid defensively this year.

My favorite pick is Seattle to cover the spread (-3.5 at 47%), with the total points under 46.5 alongside it at 51%. Fold Swift’s anytime TD into a same-game string and you are looking at a really nice payout.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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