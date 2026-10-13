Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United & Champions League Prediction Markets

The history books and the form guide disagree, and Tuesday's meeting at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano is the argument. Atletico Madrid have never won a Champions League league-phase match against English opposition. Manchester United have not won away all season. Something gives at 3pm ET on Paramount+. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $50 in trade credits.

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Novig is a CFTC-regulated prediction market where traders buy and sell contracts on sporting outcomes.

Atletico Madrid trades at 52% to win in 90 minutes, Manchester United at 26%, and the draw at 25%. Both teams to score sits at 66% for yes. The 3.5-goal total favors the under at 60%.

United's record against Spanish sides is actually fine: one loss in their last 11. Simeone has managed just one win and one draw against them in two tries. But that was a different United vintage. This one has lost its way away from home, leaked soft goals for four straight matches, and arrives in Madrid without five defensive players, with Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw only travelling decisions.

Atletico's bench storylines write themselves too: Julian Alvarez is still chasing his first goal after his summer Barcelona flirtation turned the Metropolitano crowd cold. A goal here buys a lot of forgiveness. Carrick needs a performance. The evidence suggests he gets a polite exit instead.

This Novig promo code snags you $50 in trade credits

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Head through the link above to Novig's trader signup Prefer mobile? Install the Novig app first Register and key in GOAL100 where prompted Fund the account with $10 $50 in trade credits arrive once the deposit clears

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's Champions League

This Champions League match favors Atletico, but that doesn’t guarantee it’ll fall as expected. Our soccer analyst is here to break it all down and provide some picks.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, Champions League - 10/13 - 3pm ET, Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Atletico to win at 52% is the position I'd build around. Simeone's side has won four straight, scored 18 in eight league games, and kept three clean sheets. That is a second-place team hosting a 13th-place one, on current form. United's away record is winless, and its injury list reads like a transfer window's worth of defenders.

Both teams to score at 66% belongs in the same conversation. Atletico have scored in the first half in 11 of their last 12 home league-phase matches, and United have scored in three straight matches, for what little comfort that offers. Nobody keeps a blank sheet here.

Atletico vs Man Utd - Best Champions League Player Props & Parlays

Alexander Sørloth to score at 46% is the striker play, leading Novig's board for a reason: he starts or he arrives against tired legs, either way the path to a goal exists.

My favorite pick is the Atletico win (52%), with both teams to score (66%) tucked alongside it. Pair those two and Sørloth's goal (46%) in a same-game parlay, and you're holding the two likeliest outcomes from this fixture at a friendly combined price.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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