NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Argentina vs Switzerland, 2026 World Cup Games

Argentina came back and beat Egypt in the quarterfinal. Messi now has 8 tournament goals. Switzerland eliminated Colombia in penalty kicks. This game could go any which way. Sign up with NoVig promo code GOAL100, put in $25, and get $50 in Novig Coins credited to your account instantly.

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Argentina are heavy favorites to advance at -277, with Switzerland at +270. Messi alone has more World Cup goals in this tournament than Switzerland's entire squad combined. The total is set at 2.5. The over is +138, and the under is -141.

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Switzerland have a habit of making things hard. They held Colombia scoreless. And Yann Sommer behind them has been one of the tournament's best goalkeepers. But Argentina's attack isn't Colombia. Even at 38 years old, Messi is moving differently than he did in 2022. He has found ways to score in every match.

The question isn't whether Argentina will create chances. It's whether Sommer can stop them from converting at the same rate they've been doing to every other side in this tournament. Our soccer analyst is locked in on this matchup and has some positions ready for Saturday night.

Argentina vs Switzerland, Quarterfinal - 7/11 - 9pm ET, Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Argentina to advance, Yes (-277) is the position this card starts from. Messi's eight goals in five matches, a defense that has conceded twice all tournament, and a squad depth advantage over Switzerland at every position. The price will reflect Argentina's status as the clear favorite, and rightly so.

Lionel Messi to score in regular time, Yes (-102) is where the real interest is. He has scored in every match, including a hat-trick. Switzerland's backline will set up to stop him specifically. That just means the first goal takes a little longer. Getting Messi at or around even money is a number worth acting on before the market adjusts.

Learn how to bet on the World Cup with our in-depth guide for this summer's tournament

Julian Alvarez to score or assist, Yes (+106) is the complement. Alvarez has been Argentina's most dangerous off-ball mover. He arrives late, he finishes with both feet, and he feeds off the defensive attention Messi commands. Against a Swiss side that will compact centrally, Alvarez running channels on the second ball could be the source of Argentina's second goal. I love this pick at plus money, because it also lands if he sets up a Messi goal.

Argentina to advance (-277) and Messi to score (-102) are the two positions I trust most for Saturday night in Kansas City.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The content is not sponsored, endorsed or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players or federations.

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