NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $25 in Bonuses for Rams vs Chargers & NFL Prediction Markets

McVay's bunch is 2-0 this August. The Chargers are 1-1 following a 27-7 win over Houston. Herbert is expected to see the field Thursday, which tilts the quarterback battle heavily toward the home team. Deposit $10 with NoVig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $25 in trade credits.

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Chargers moneyline is trading at 61.5%, while the Rams sit at 40.5%. Spread market favors the Chargers -1.5 at 60.5% and the Rams +1.5 at 54%. Total is 38.5. The under is getting 53% of the action, over at 49.5%.

McVay told reporters Tuesday he hasn't settled on his quarterback rotation. Ty Simpson will play, but Bennett's status is up in the air. Terrance Ferguson and Davis Allen are both questionable.

On the Chargers side, Keaton Mitchell took a step back in practice this week, and Tyler Biadasz is already done for the year on IR. Rookie Jake Slaughter has been thrust into a starting role at center.

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Trading with Your NoVig Promo Code on Today's NFL Preseason

Preseason finales are always a crapshoot. Starters might get a series, maybe two, then it's a free-for-all among backups fighting for the last dozen roster spots. The Rams have looked like the best team in the league this August, outscoring foes 54-12.

The Chargers got embarrassed by the Niners and need a better showing pre-cuts. Our football analyst dug through both depth charts and found Thursday's best trades.

Rams vs Chargers, Preseason Week 3 - 8/27 - 10pm ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Chargers -1.5 at 60.5% is where I'm putting my money. Herbert getting snaps, even limited ones, is a massive advantage. The Chargers' starters will face a Rams defense that could be resting key pieces, and SoFi is home turf for both teams but Chargers get the official designation.

Under 38.5 at 53% makes sense too. These games slow to a crawl once the backups take over. McVay will pull his key guys early after two dominant showings, and the Chargers' offense without Herbert has looked rough.

Chargers moneyline at 61.5% lines up with the spread. If Herbert builds a lead in the first quarter, the Chargers' reserves just need to hold on against a Rams team that's more focused on evaluating talent than winning the game.

Anytime touchdown scorer on Justin Herbert is a prop to watch if the odds look right. He might only get one drive, but the Chargers could march down the field and punch it in while he's out there.

Chargers -1.5 and Under 38.5 are the two positions I'm building around. The home team has the better quarterback situation and more to prove after last week's disaster.

All prices are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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