NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $25 in Bonuses for Raiders vs Texans & NFL Prediction Markets

Las Vegas held joint practices with Houston after dropping their preseason opener to Arizona. The Texans had the NFL's top-ranked defense last season with 47 sacks, led by Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. C.J. Stroud will likely see limited action. Deposit $10 with NoVig bonus code GOAL100 and get $25.

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The Texans are favored by 1.5 points with the Raiders getting +1.5. The total is 40.5. On the moneyline, Houston is priced at 55.5% with Las Vegas at 45%. The first half total sits at 19.5, with the under trading at 65% and the over at 64.5%.

Klint Kubiak may give Fernando Mendoza some first-team reps alongside Kirk Cousins after the Heisman winner impressed in his debut. DeMeco Ryans will likely rest Stroud after a series or two.

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Preseason week 2 brings different intensity than the opener. The Raiders and Texans spent two days in joint practices, so neither staff will be caught off guard by scheme. Houston's defense was the best in the league last year, but Ryans won't show his full hand in August. Kubiak is still figuring out his rotation behind Cousins. Our NFL analyst has been studying both rosters and has Thursday's angles.

Raiders vs Texans, Preseason Week 2 - 8/20 - 8pm ET, Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX

Under 40.5 at 51.5% is the pick. The Texans' starters won't play long, and the Raiders are sorting out their offensive line. Joint practices produce conservative game plans since both sides have seen each other's looks. Houston's defense was elite last season, but backups won't replicate that level.

Texans -1.5 at 53% is the side play. Houston has the more stable quarterback situation with Stroud getting a brief cameo before Davis Mills takes over. The Raiders are rotating Cousins and Mendoza, which could create disjointed rhythm.

Raiders team total under 17.5 is another angle. Las Vegas struggled against Arizona's backups in week 1, and Houston's defense is significantly better. Even if Mendoza plays well, he will work with third-string receivers against reserves.

Fernando Mendoza to throw a touchdown is a prop to consider if the odds are fair. The No. 1 overall pick showed poise in his debut and has the arm talent to push the ball downfield. If he gets extended second-half reps, a scoring strike is within reach.

First half under 19.5 at 65% is worth considering. Both starting quarterbacks should be on the bench by halftime, and the backup rotations will feature plenty of run-heavy sequences to chew clock.

Under 40.5 and Texans -1.5 are the two I trust most on Thursday. The joint practices eliminate the element of surprise, and both coaching staffs will keep things vanilla.

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