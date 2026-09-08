Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $25 in Bonuses for Porto vs Man City & Champions League Prediction Markets

This is Manchester City's 150th European Cup match, and Enzo Maresca's continental debut comes against a Porto side that has won all five of its domestic fixtures. The Dragons are back in the Champions League after a two-year absence. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $25 in trade credits.

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Man City moneyline is at 59%, Porto at 22%, and the draw at 26%. Spread has City -0.5 at 60% and Porto +0.5 at 47%. The game total is placed at 2.5, with the over at 60% and the under at 45% odds.

Porto will be without Vasco Sousa, Zaidu Sanusi, Samu Aghehowa, and Victor Froholdt. City are missing Jeremy Doku and Nico O'Reilly. Haaland already holds City's all-time Champions League scoring record and is chasing Messi's competition records with 57 goals in the competition.

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's Champions League

Porto have won 10 of their last 14 home European games, a record that should worry a City side that has lost six of its last nine away matches in this competition. Maresca's team has started the Premier League season with three straight wins, but their European form under new management remains a question.

Our soccer analyst is queued into the Champions League and has a few promising picks lined up.

Porto vs Man City, Champions League - 9/8 - 3pm ET, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

Man City -0.5 at 60% is the side play. City have won all three league games this season and Haaland has three goals in his last two appearances. Porto may be unbeaten domestically, but their injury list includes four key players, and the step up from Liga Portugal to the Champions League is significant.

Both Teams To Score Yes at 60% is the position to target. City have conceded in four of their last six competitive matches, and Porto have found the net in every game this season.

Erling Haaland Goal plus Assists No at 67% is a stay-away. The Norwegian has eight goals in his last 10 Champions League appearances and is chasing the club scoring record.

Antoine Semenyo to score Yes at 32% is a prop to watch. The winger has recorded an assist in each of his last two games and should benefit from Haaland drawing attention in the middle.

Man City -0.5 and Both Teams To Score Yes are my definitive picks for this match. City have the individual quality to win on the road, and Porto's home attack should find gaps against a defense that has not kept a clean sheet in its last four European away trips.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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