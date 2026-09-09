Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $25 in Bonuses for Patriots vs Seahawks & NFL Prediction Markets

Seattle handed New England a 29-13 loss in Santa Clara back in February, and now the Patriots get their first shot at redemption on a Wednesday. Drake Maye, who finished as MVP runner-up last season after throwing for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns, leads the Patriots into hostile territory. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $25 in trade credits.

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Seattle moneyline is trading at 63%, with New England at 38%. The Seahawks are -3.5 at 48% on the spread, while the Patriots get +3.5 at 54%. The total sits at 44.5, with the over at 50% and the under at 52%.

TreVeyon Henderson has not practiced since suffering an ankle injury on August 24, leaving Rhamondre Stevenson as the clear bellcow. The Seahawks have their own issues in the secondary, where starting safety Ty Okada missed practice with a hamstring and Nick Emmanwori was limited coming off offseason ankle surgery.

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Games

Wednesday night openers are strange beasts. The short week throws off normal preparation routines, and both teams are flying blind without regular-season film on each other. Our NFL analyst has been breaking down the matchup tape and has Wednesday's best angles at Lumen Field.

Patriots vs Seahawks, NFL Week 1 - 9/9 - 8:20pm ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Patriots +3.5 at 54% is where I'm putting my money. New England was 7-1 against the spread on the road last season, and Maye's 72% completion rate led the entire league. The Seahawks may be defending champs, but their offensive line has questions with Josh Jones limited by a knee issue.

Under 44.5 at 52% makes sense too. These two teams know each other well after the Super Bowl, and both coaching staffs will want to establish the run early. Stevenson should see a heavy workload with Henderson likely out, and that bleeds clock.

Pats vs Seahawks - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Sam Darnold under 1.5 passing touchdowns at 63% is a prop to watch. The Seahawks quarterback has weapons, but the Patriots' front seven is healthy and should generate pressure. Darnold struggled against pressure last season, and Mike Vrabel's defense is built to exploit that. With that said, I’m not super confident in the under on this.

Jadarian Price anytime touchdown at 43% is another angle. The rookie from Notre Dame has been getting buzz all camp, and if the Seahawks build a lead, they could lean on the ground game.

Price to score a TD (43%) and Under 44.5 (52%) are the two positions I'm building around. The parlay for those two picks projects a decent payout. The odds say the safer pick is the under on Darnold’s touchdown line, but I genuinely think he’ll hit the over.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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