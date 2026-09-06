Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $25 in Bonuses for Louisville vs Ole Miss & CFB Prediction Markets

The Rebels enter their first season under Pete Golding, ranked ninth with 48 letterwinners back from an 11-win CFP team. Louisville is No. 24, chasing its fourth straight nine-win season under Brohm. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $25 in trade credits.

Novig Promo Code GOAL100

Novig Bonus Code Verified: 9/6/2026

Novig is a CFTC-regulated prediction market where traders buy and sell contracts on sporting outcomes.

Ole Miss moneyline is at 72%, Louisville at 31%. Spread has the Rebels -6.5 at 54% and the Cardinals +6.5 at 50%. Total is 54.5 with the over at 55%, under at 50%.

Golding's squad landed the No. 2 transfer class per 247Sports. Kewan Lacy and Trinidad Chambliss both made the Walter Camp Award watch list. Brohm counters with Isaac Brown, third in ACC preseason Player of the Year voting, and Clev Lubin, who landed on the Lott Trophy, Bronko Nagurski, and Rotary Lombardi watch lists.

You’ve scored a Novig promo code that gets you a $25 bonus

How to use Your Novig Promo Code

Tap the link above to reach Novig's trader registration portal If you're trading from your phone, grab the app first Complete the full signup, then slot GOAL100 into the promo code field Transfer $10 to activate the trade credit bonus Once that deposit clears, your balance shows $25 in trade credits

Available in AK, AR, FL, GA, HI, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MA, MN, MO, NE, NH, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, SC, SD, TX, VT, VA, DC, WI, WY. New users only. 21+.

Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's College Football

Nissan Stadium on a Sunday night is a tough spot for an opener. Ole Miss brings back serious firepower, and their portal haul addressed every weakness from last year's CFP run.

Louisville hasn't beaten a top-10 opponent since 2016. Our analyst has Sunday's best trades.

Louisville vs Ole Miss, Week 1 - 9/6 - 7:30pm ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Ole Miss -6.5 at 54% is an easy play for me. The Rebels have covered in five of their last six neutral-site games, and their line returns four starters. Louisville's defense lost multiple starters to the portal, and new quarterback Lincoln Kienholz is a Washington State transfer who has limited starting experience.

Over 54.5 at 55% is the total to target. Ole Miss scored 30 or more in nine of 13 games last season, and Louisville's offense has averaged 31 points per game under Brohm. Both teams have enough skill talent to push this number in a climate-controlled dome.

Ole Miss first half -4.5 at 50% lines up with the spread. The Rebels start fast under Golding's pressure, and Louisville's line has questions after losing two starters to graduation.

Louisville +6.5 at 50% is one to avoid. Brohm is 1-4 in season openers against ranked opponents, and the talent gap is significant in this one. So I’m expecting a bit more of a point differential favoring Ole Miss.

Ole Miss -6.5 and Over 54.5 are the two spots I'm marking for sure. The Rebels have the better roster and the momentum of three straight 10-win seasons. Louisville will fight and put up some points, but I don’t see it being a super close game.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Novig Promo Code Full Terms & Conditions