NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $25 in Bonuses for Lions vs Colts & NFL Prediction Markets

Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor are sitting for the Colts, with Anthony Richardson getting the start as he battles Riley Leonard for the backup job. The two clubs held joint practices this week, so neither defense will be surprised by what they see. Deposit $10 with NoVig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $25 in trade credits.

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Colts moneyline is trading at 65%, with the Lions at 38%. Spread has Indianapolis -3.5 at 50% and Detroit +3.5 at 52%. Total is 36.5 with the over at 52% of the action, under at 56%.

Josh Downs is questionable with a calf issue for the Colts. Alec Pierce remains on PUP, and Will Mallory is also dealing with an injury. The Lions have Jameson Williams nursing a shoulder problem, though he could see limited action.

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Follow the link above to reach NoVig's trader signup page Download the NoVig app to your device if mobile trading is your plan Run through the full account creation, then type GOAL100 in the promo code area Send $10 to unlock the trade credit offer Your account instantly shows $25 in trade credits once the deposit clears

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Trading with Your NoVig Promo Code on Today's NFL Preseason

Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis is where roster spots get decided. The Colts have a legitimate quarterback competition behind Daniel Jones, and Richardson's performance could determine whether he makes the 53-man roster. Detroit wants to build momentum heading into the regular season, and Campbell's decision to play starters signals he isn't treating this like a throwaway game. Our analyst has crunched the numbers and has Saturday's best trades.

Lions vs Colts, Preseason Week 3 - 8/29 - 1pm ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Colts -3.5 at 50% is the side play. Richardson's mobility gives Indianapolis an edge that most backup quarterbacks don't have. He rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown against New England in Week 1, and his legs will be a problem for Detroit's second-string defense.

Under 36.5 at 56% is the total to target. The Lions' starters might get a series or two, but Campbell won't risk anyone important in a meaningless game. Richardson's passing has been shaky, and the Colts' offense could stall without their top weapons.

Colts moneyline at 65% lines up with the spread. Indianapolis has the better quarterback situation Saturday, even without Jones and Taylor. The Lions' backup offense has struggled, and their starting unit won't play long enough to build a lead.

Anytime touchdown scorer on Anthony Richardson is a prop to watch if the odds look right. The guy can run, and he showed it against the Patriots. If he gets a designed run near the goal line, he could punch it in.

Colts -3.5 and Under 36.5 are the two positions I trust most on Saturday. Indianapolis has the clearer plan, the better backup quarterback, and the home-field advantage at Lucas Oil.

All prices are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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