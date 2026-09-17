Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $25 in Bonuses for Lions vs Bills & NFL Prediction Markets, TNF

The last Lions-Bills meeting produced 90 points, a 494-yard passing night from Jared Goff, and a 48-42 Buffalo escape at Ford Field. The rematch lands in prime time at the Bills' new stadium. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $25 in trade credits.

Novig Promo Code GOAL100

Novig Bonus Code Verified: 9/17/2026

Novig is a CFTC-regulated prediction market where traders buy and sell contracts on sporting outcomes.

Buffalo is trading at 68% to win straight up, Detroit at 33%. The Bills lay -4.5 points at 51%, the Lions take +4.5 at 50%. The 53.5 total is nearly split, with the over at 52%.

Detroit arrives 1-0 but worn down. The Lions blew a 21-point lead against New Orleans, needed overtime to survive 31-30, and turned right around on a short week. Jahmyr Gibbs went over 100 rushing yards and scored twice, becoming just the sixth player in league history with 50 touchdowns in his first 50 games.

Buffalo, meanwhile, won its opener 36-31 in Houston under Joe Brady, the NFL's youngest head coach.

This Novig promo code snags you $25 in trade credits

How to use Your Novig Promo Code

Follow the link above to get to Novig's trader signup If you prefer mobile, you can download the Novig app before anything else Register, then put GOAL100 in the promo code slot Fund the account with $10 $25 in trade credits post as soon as the deposit processes

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Games

This is an intriguing Week 2 matchup for Thursday Night Football. We have a rookie head coach on one sideline, and a new stadium for the Bills. Our NFL analyst thinks Thursday has every ingredient of another shootout.

Lions vs Bills, Week 2 - 9/17 - 8:15pm ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

I like Buffalo -4.5 at 51%. In Week 1 Detroit played an overtime game, blew a three-score lead in it, and lost its left guard to a cart. Now the Lions visit the 2024 NFL MVP in his new building with a center already on injured reserve. That is a lot to overcome on a short week.

The Bills' team total over 28.5 at 58% might be the most straightforward number on the board. Buffalo hung 36 points on Houston while possessing the ball for less than 24 minutes. Detroit's secondary is missing both starting safeties.

Lions vs Bills - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Monitor Jahmyr Gibbs to score a touchdown (currently at 69%). Gibbs scored twice Sunday to reach 52 career touchdowns in 51 games, and he gets a Buffalo defense that just gave up 31. I like him to score, if the price gets down around 64%, I’m in for sure.

Jared Goff over 270.5 passing yards at 54% is another decent one. Trailing teams throw, and Detroit could be trailing here. Goff passed for 494 yards the last time he saw this defense.

Josh Allen over 1.5 passing touchdowns at 60%. Allen threw two touchdown passes in the opener against a far better secondary than the one he'll face Thursday.

My favorite pick is Bills -4.5. You multiply your return for each additional pick you add to the parlay. Consider Gibbs anytime TD. Goff's yardage total fits the same game script if you want a third leg.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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