NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $25 in Bonuses for LASK vs Celtic & Champions League Prediction Markets

Celtic demolished LASK 3-0 at Parkhead last Wednesday, with Benjamin Nygren and a Camilo Durán brace doing the damage. The Austrian champions now need four unanswered goals just to force extra time. Deposit $10 with NoVig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $25 in trade credits.

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LASK are slight favorites on the night at 51%, which makes sense given they're at home and Celtic have zero incentive to push. The Hoops are 28% to win, draw is 24.5%. The total is 3.5. The over's getting 41.5%, under 60.5%.

O'Neill can basically treat this like a friendly. Three-goal cushion means he can give minutes to kids and rest anyone carrying a knock. Oxlade-Chamberlain's still suspended for both legs, and Johnston's hamstring hasn't healed up.

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Trading with Your NoVig Promo Code on Today's Champions League

Champions League playoff second legs can produce strange results, but a three-goal deficit is usually fatal. LASK had won eight straight matches before Glasgow, yet Celtic cut through them with ease. Our soccer analyst has reviewed the tape and has Tuesday's best angles locked in.

LASK vs Celtic, Champions League Play-Off 2nd Leg - 8/25 - 3pm ET, Raiffeisen Arena, Linz, Austria

Under 3.5 at 60.5% is the pick. Celtic have no reason to push forward. O'Neill will rotate and protect key men ahead of domestic fixtures. LASK need four goals but have never scored more than three in a European match this season.

Celtic +0.5 at 54.5% is excellent value. Even if O'Neill rolls out a B-team, these guys are still miles better than what LASK showed at Parkhead. Celtic's kept four clean sheets in six qualifying matches, and they don't even need to try here. Just show up, don't do anything stupid, and they're through.

Both Teams To Score Yes at 64% is another angle. LASK will throw everything forward, creating space for Celtic's pacey attackers to exploit on the break. A 1-1 or 2-1 scoreline on the night serves both teams well.

Samuel Adeniran to score Yes at 44% is a prop to watch. The LASK forward had chances in the first leg and will be the focal point of their attack. If the Austrian side finds the net, Adeniran is the most likely source.

Celtic +0.5 and Under 3.5 are the two positions I trust most on Tuesday. The tie is effectively over, and Celtic's squad depth should see them through comfortably without breaking a sweat.

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