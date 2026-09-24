Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $25 in Bonuses for Falcons vs Packers & NFL Prediction Markets

The Packers survived. Down 10 in the fourth quarter to the Jets, Jordan Love rallied Green Bay to a 20-17 overtime win that felt like a season-saver. Now Matt LaFleur's team gets a home opener on short rest against an 0-2 Atlanta team. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $25 in trade credits.

Novig Promo Code GOAL100

Novig Bonus Code Verified: 9/24/2026

Green Bay trades at 72% to win straight up, Atlanta at 29%. The Packers lay -6.5 at 47%, the Falcons take +6.5 at 55%. The 43.5 total is dead even, 51% over, 50% under.

Survival came at a cost in New Jersey. Green Bay lost receiver Jayden Reed and right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele to cart-offs, and two guards, Aaron Banks and Donovan Jennings, got hurt too.

Atlanta has its own news: Penix is back from ACL surgery, hoping to spark an offense that scored 13 points in Pittsburgh and three against Carolina. The Falcons benched Cooper Rush mid-game on Sunday. Penix, for his part, was a full participant in practice on Monday.

This Novig promo code snags you $25 in trade credits

How to use Your Novig Promo Code

Use the link above to get to Novig's trader registration page Prefer the phone? Download the Novig app first Create your account and enter GOAL100 where prompted Deposit $10 to trigger the offer $25 in trade credits appear once the deposit clears

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Games

Green Bay hasn't won pretty yet. Doesn't matter. Its defense sits top-10 against both the pass and the run. Our NFL analyst sees a banged-up favorite that matches up beautifully with a broken visitor.

Falcons vs Packers, Week 3 - 9/24 - 8:15pm ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Penix's comeback story is genuinely moving. Betting it on a short week at Lambeau, behind an offensive line that allowed Rush to get swamped, is another matter. Green Bay -6.5 at 47%.

Under 43.5 at 50%. Sunday's Jets game produced 37 points and 27 combined penalties, and Green Bay arrives missing pieces on the line. Atlanta, meanwhile, has scored 16 points all season. Someone has to prove the points exist before I pay for them.

Falcons vs Packers - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Michael Penix over 0.5 passing touchdowns at 74%. The drought can't last forever, and he threw nine scores in nine games a year ago. The odds show that he’s likely to get one, and I agree.

Bijan Robinson over 78.5 rushing yards at 52%. Atlanta will lean on its star to protect a quarterback with a rebuilt knee. Twenty carries should get him there. I like this at near even odds.

Christian Watson over 66.5 receiving yards at 54%. He caught the touchdown that sparked the comeback against the Jets, and with Reed out, targets consolidate. I see that he breaks one or two long ones against ATL’s defense that ultimately get him over this total.

Green Bay -6.5 and Penix over 0.5 passing touchdowns on a parlay pays a little better when together. Robinson's rushing total holds up as a third leg if you can tolerate higher risk, higher reward.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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