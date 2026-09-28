Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $25 in Bonuses for Eagles vs Bears & NFL Prediction Markets

Revenge tours need fuel, and Philadelphia has plenty. The Bears beat the Eagles last season, and Nick Sirianni's team has spent two weeks winning games it could have lost. Monday night, it gets a Chicago team starting its third-string quarterback. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $25 in trade credits.

Novig Promo Code GOAL100

Novig Bonus Code Verified: 9/28/2026

Novig is a CFTC-regulated prediction market where traders buy and sell contracts on sporting outcomes.

Philadelphia trades at 66% to win straight up, Chicago at 35%. The Eagles lay -4.5 at 47%, the Bears take +4.5 at 54%. The 41.5 total is split right down the middle, 51% over, 51% under.

Here is the part nobody wants to say out loud: Keenum might not be a disaster. The 15-year veteran has 66 career starts, 79 touchdown passes and owns a 3-0 record as a starter against Vic Fangio defenses. But is that convincing enough?

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How to use Your Novig Promo Code

Head to Novig through the link above Mobile first trader? Download the Novig app first Register your account and punch in GOAL100 Send at least a $10 deposit $25 in trade credits land as soon as the deposit clears

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Game

The Bears beat the Eagles last year. But this year they’re entering the matchup with a disastrous QB situation and the pressure of the Monday Night Football slot. Our NFL analyst went hunting for value in the wreckage that is this matchup.

Eagles vs Bears, Week 3 - 9/28 - 8:15pm ET, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Philadelphia -3.5 at 51%. The Eagles needed a goal-line stand to survive Washington and a nine-second touchdown drive to beat Tennessee. Neither was pretty. But the alternative here is a 38-year-old potentially making his first start in nearly three years, in a stadium that will turn on him the moment things wobble.

I would also consider Chicago’s team total under 17.5 (50%). With the third string quarterback winging it, or the second string quarterback playing after not practicing all week, neither is encouraging for this offense.

Eagles vs Bears - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

I like Saquon Barkley over 71.5 rushing yards at 51%. I know the defense will be keying in on him, but I don’t think it will be able to keep up under 72 yards all game. Especially if the Bears offense is punting often.

Even though I do think Keenum would throw at least one TD if he plays the whole game, I’m staying away from his line, because there’s a chance he shares snaps with Bagent.

DeVonta Smith over 5.5 receptions at 51%. He caught 10 balls in Nashville. Someone has to own the targets Brown left behind.

Jalen Hurts over 1.5 passing touchdowns at 43%. He has thrown multiple touchdown passes in both games this season. This price feels like a typo.

Philadelphia -3.5 and Hurts over 1.5 passing touchdowns is my parlay recommendation if you want to increase your payout. Add Smith’s over on receptions if you can handle a bit more risk.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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