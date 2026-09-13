Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $25 in Bonuses for Cowboys vs Giants & NFL Prediction Markets

John Harbaugh's New York era begins Sunday night. With Dallas arriving as the road favorite despite back-to-back seven-win seasons. Prescott is ready for his 11th year at the helm for Dallas. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $25 in trade credits.

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Dallas is trading at 61% on the moneyline, with the Giants at 40%. The Cowboys lay -2.5 at 55%, New York takes +2.5 at 47%. The 48.5 total has the under at 53% and the over at 48%.

Dart took over as a rookie last year and now makes his first Week 1 start. Malik Nabers is still working back from an ACL injury and has been limited all camp. Dallas will be without All-Pro guard Tyler Smith after thumb surgery. Look for Lamb and Prescott to make some big connections.

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Harbaugh won a Super Bowl in Baltimore and reached the postseason 12 times in 18 seasons. His teams show up prepared. This could be a different NYG team than we are accustomed to seeing. Our NFL analyst expects a tighter game than the market suggests. Here are some of his picks for this Sunday Night matchup in Week 1.

Cowboys vs Giants, Week 1 - 9/13 - 8:20pm ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Giants +2.5 at 47% is my favorite play. MetLife will be deafening, and first-year coaches with this pedigree tend to keep openers close. I’m not betting my house, but I have a decent feeling about this one being real close.

Over 48.5 at 48% seems pretty likely. Expect defensive rust, not cohesiveness, early on. Nabers has zero preseason snaps and Dallas is breaking in a new defensive coordinator. Prescott and Lamb could get it going due to their history. I’d say it’s more likely to be a barn burner than a defensive battle.

Cowboys vs Giants - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Cam Skattebo over 49.5 rushing yards at 52% is the prop to build around. Harbaugh offenses lean on the run. So even if the yards per carry is on the low end. 50 yards is still highly possible. I love this on plus odds.

Jaxson Dart over 0.5 interceptions at 46% is a cheap price. This is his first Week 1 start, and even if the Cowboys defense is still sorting itself out, I think Dart makes at least one mistake.

Malik Nabers over 5.5 receptions at 41% is a stay-away for me. An ACL comeback with zero preseason snaps is not worth paying for.

Giants +2.5 and Cam Skattebo over 49.5 rushing yards on a parlay pays out nicely. It wouldn’t be a bad way to cap off opening Sunday.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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