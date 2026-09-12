Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $25 in Bonuses for Cowboys vs Giants & EPL Prediction Markets

Granit Xhaka spent seven years wearing Arsenal red. On Saturday he stands directly in their path. Things change quickly. I’m looking forward to seeing how this one plays out. Most people are picking Arsenal in this one. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $25 in trade credits.

Novig Promo Code GOAL100

Novig Bonus Code Verified: 9/12/2026

Novig is a CFTC-regulated prediction market where traders buy and sell contracts on sporting outcomes.

Arsenal are trading at 67% to win in 90 minutes, with the draw at 23% and Sunderland at 13%. The total of 2.5 goals has the under at 55%. Both teams to score is priced at 43% for yes and 59% for no.

Arsenal returned from a midweek Champions League trip to Naples only three days before kickoff. Fatigue is a real factor here. Arteta is still without Jurrien Timber and William Saliba, and Sunderland will test that patched-up defense.

This Novig promo code snags you $25 in trade credits

How to use Your Novig Promo Code

Use the link above to reach Novig's trader registration page Prefer your phone? Download the Novig app first Finish signing up and slot GOAL100 into the promo field Send a $10 deposit to trigger the boost Once it clears, your balance shows $25 in trade credits

Available in AK, AR, FL, GA, HI, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MA, MN, MO, NE, NH, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, SC, SD, TX, VT, VA, DC, WI, WY. New users only. 21+.

Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's Premier League

Sunderland's only home league defeat came against Ipswich, and even that stayed tight. This crowd does not fold. Arsenal will be looking to prove themselves as among the league’s best again, starting on the defensive end.

Our soccer analyst has found a few positions worth taking on the prediction market.

Sunderland vs Arsenal, Premier League - 9/12 - 3pm ET, Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England

Arsenal to win at 67% is the sensible base position. The Gunners have won every match this season and beat Sunderland 3-0 in the most recent meeting. It is not a gift, though. Arsenal needed a second-half push to see off Chelsea last weekend.

Under 2.5 goals at 55% is where the value hides. These two drew 2-2 here last November, but both of Arsenal's away games this season, Villa and Napoli, finished 1-0. Arteta strangles road games.

Christos Tzolis to score at 34% is the home-side dart. Arsenal's central defense is patched together, and Sunderland will get moments on the break with Xhaka pulling the strings.

Kai Havertz to score at 40% is the steadier attacking play. He equalized against Chelsea and looks sharp drifting in from the left. This is a bit of a riskier pick, but the payoff could be quite nice. Havertz is in top form.

Arsenal to win (67%) and Under 2.5 (55%) are my definitive picks for this match. Arsenal is just too strong to be contained, but it’s quite the opposite for Sunderland, I doubt they will be able to find the net in this one.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Novig Promo Code Full T&Cs