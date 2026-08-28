NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $25 in Bonuses for Cardinals vs Packers & NFL Prediction Markets

The LaFleur brothers square off as head coaches for the first time ever. Matt brings his Packers into this preseason finale against Mike, who is wrapping up his first August as Cardinals head coach. The two clubs held a joint practice Wednesday. Deposit $10 with NoVig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $25 in trade credits.

NoVig Promo Code GOAL100

NoVig Bonus Code Verified: 8/28/2026

NoVig is a CFTC-regulated prediction market where traders buy and sell contracts on sporting outcomes.

Packers moneyline is at 52%, Cardinals at 49%. Spread has Green Bay -1.5 at 49.5% and Arizona +1.5 at 54%. Total is 35.5, with the under drawing 53% of the action, over at 52%.

Arizona will be without punter Blake Gillikin, who tweaked his groin during warm-ups last week. Jeremiyah Love sat out practice all week and won't suit up Friday. The Packers come in relatively healthy, though they will likely rest several key veterans in a meaningless finale.

Claim this NoVig promo code today for $25 in trade credits

How to use Your NoVig Promo Code

Tap the link above to reach NoVig's trader registration portal If you're trading from your phone, grab the app first Complete the full signup, then punch GOAL100 into the promo field Transfer $10 to activate the trade credit bonus Once that deposit clears, your balance shows $25 in trade credits

Available in AK, AR, FL, GA, HI, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MA, MN, MO, NE, NH, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, SC, SD, TX, VT, VA, DC, WI, WY. New users only. 21+.

Trading with Your NoVig Promo Code on Today's NFL Preseason

Preseason finales are weird. Some coaches treat them like dress rehearsals, others treat them like exhibitions. The Packers have been splitting the difference under Matt LaFleur, while Mike LaFleur needs to evaluate a Cardinals roster that has looked uneven through three games. Our guy has been watching the tape and has Friday's best trades at Lambeau.

Cardinals vs Packers, Preseason Week 3 - 8/28 - 7pm CT, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Cardinals +1.5 at 54% is the side play. Arizona has covered in two of three this August, and their defense has shown flashes against both starters and backups. Green Bay will likely pull their key pieces early, leaving a depth chart that has been outscored in second halves.

Under 35.5 at 53% is the total to target. These two teams just spent a day hitting each other in joint practice. Fatigue will set in fast, and both coaching staffs will want to avoid injuries. The last five preseason finales at Lambeau have gone under this number.

Packers moneyline at 52% is a stay-away for me. Laying anything close to even money on a team that won't play its starters in a game that doesn't count is bad business. The Cardinals have more to play for with roster spots on the line.

Anytime touchdown scorer on Marvin Harrison Jr. is a prop to watch if the odds look right. The young star has been quiet this August, and Mike LaFleur might give him a series to build confidence heading into the regular season.

Cardinals +1.5 and Under 35.5 are the two positions I'm building around. Arizona has the motivation edge, and Lambeau in late August typically produces low-scoring affairs when the backups flood the field.

All prices are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

NoVig Promo Code Full Terms & Conditions