Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $25 in Bonuses for Broncos vs Chiefs & NFL Prediction Markets

Kansas City missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, going 6-11 after Patrick Mahomes tore up his knee in December. His comeback starts at home on a Monday night, against the team that stole the division. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $25 in trade credits.

Novig Promo Code GOAL100

Novig Bonus Code Verified: 9/14/2026

Novig is a CFTC-regulated prediction market where traders buy and sell contracts on sporting outcomes.

Kansas City trades at 56% to win, Denver at 45%. The Chiefs lay -2.5 at 50%, the Broncos take +2.5 at 52%. The 43.5 total is split 50/51%. The odds are slightly favoring KC in this one.

Kansas City reloaded. Kenneth Walker III signed after a Super Bowl MVP performance, and Travis Kelce is back as the security blanket. Denver traded for Jaylen Waddle; and Bo Nix works back from an ankle injury. Both teams are looking to be contenders this year, and Week 1 is the first chance to prove it.

This Novig promo code snags you $25 in trade credits

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Tap the link above to reach Novig's signup On your phone? Get the Novig app first Finish sign-up and enter GOAL100 in the promo field Deposit at least $10 on this matchup or any other $25 in trade credits appear once that bet clears

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Sweep or no sweep, Kansas City still has the best player on the field, back in front of the loudest crowd in the sport. Denver finally overtook them last year, but now they have to prove that it wasn’t a fluke, that they can beat KC at full strength.

Our NFL analyst tracked every update all Summer long. They have some expert picks for this one.

Broncos vs Chiefs, Week 1 - 9/14 - 8:15pm ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Mahomes practiced fully all camp. But will he be a little uneasy in the pocket after an injury like that? I like Denver +2.5 at 52%. It’s just enough cushion for me, because it’s hard to say who will take this one, but a Denver win or a super close game takes the pot here.

Both quarterbacks are healthy for the first time in months. Kansas City added firepower to its backfield; Waddle finally gives Denver a vertical threat. The market cannot split this number, but I can. I’m taking Over 43.5 at 50%. There’s too many weapons out there.

Broncos vs Chiefs - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Kenneth Walker III over 61.5 rushing yards at 53% is the first contract I would buy. The reigning Super Bowl MVP, dropped into this offense, on opening night. Sixty-two yards is not asking much.

Mahomes leans on Kelce in every big moment. Over 3.5 receptions at 59% is still a great price. Mahomes will be looking for what’s comfortable as he recovers.

The number I cannot stop staring at: Mahomes over 1.5 passing touchdowns at 45%. If the knee holds up, I think this is a pretty safe bet and at great odds.

Game total points Over 43.5 (50%) and Kelce over 3.5 receptions (59%) on a parlay pays out pretty nice. Add Mahomes' to get two TD passes and the return gets hefty.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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