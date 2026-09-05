Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $25 in Bonuses for Boise State vs Oregon & CFB Prediction Markets

The Broncos are 3-1 all-time against the Ducks. Oregon enters ranked second after back-to-back 13-win seasons, and Lanning is 48-8 with an 18-game home winning streak before Indiana snapped it last October. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $25 in trade credits.

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Oregon moneyline is at 95%, Boise State at 6%. The Ducks are -24.5 at 51% on the spread, with the Broncos +24.5 at 50%. The Total is 51.5. Over at 51%, under at 50%.

Dante Moore returns for his junior season after throwing for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns. Maddux Madsen is back for Boise State, though his 2,334 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2025 came with nine interceptions and a rough LA Bowl.

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Moore is a Heisman favorite, and the defense returns NFL-caliber talent with Bear Alexander, Matayo Uiagalelei, and A'Mauri Washington.

Boise State's rushers combined for nearly 2,000 yards last year, but they haven't faced a line this stacked since getting blown out 56-19 at Washington in 2023. Our analyst has Saturday's best trades.

Boise State vs Oregon, Week 1 - 9/5 - 3:30pm ET, Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

Oregon -24.5 at 51% is the side play. The Ducks have covered double-digit spreads in four of their last five home openers. Lanning's defense held opponents to under 20 points per game, and Madsen struggled against Washington's front in the bowl, completing just seven of 16 passes for 51 yards and two picks.

Under 51.5 at 50% is a nice play in my opinion. Oregon will build a lead and throttle down in the second half. It may be tricky for Oregon to win by 25 or more, while keeping the total below 52, though.

Boise State team total over 13.5 at 59% is a stay-away. Oregon's defense allowed just 16.8 points per game last season, and Boise State's line is replacing multiple starters. Fourteen points against this front is a tall order.

Oregon first half -14.5 at 51% is a correlated angle. The Ducks typically come out fast, scoring 21 or more first-half points in three of their last four season debuts at Autzen.

Oregon -24.5 and Oregon first half -14.5 are the two positions I like most. The Ducks have too much talent and momentum at home. I see them coming out hot, gaining an early lead and keeping it.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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