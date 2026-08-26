NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $25 in Bonuses for AEK Athens vs Levski Sofia & Champions League Prediction Markets

The first leg in Sofia finished goalless, leaving everything on the line at the Allwyn Arena. AEK thumped Iraklis 4-0 in their domestic opener Saturday, while Levski also opened their domestic season with a comfortable win. Deposit $10 with NoVig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $25 in trade credits.

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AEK are heavy favorites here. 66.5% on the moneyline. Levski is just 15% to pull the shocker, with the draw sitting at 24%. Spread market has AEK -1.5 at 37% and Levski +1.5 at 66%. Total is 2.5, with the under getting 58% of the action and the over at 48%.

Levski may be without Akram Bouras and Mustapha Sangaré, both of whom are carrying knocks. AEK have a clean bill of health heading into the decider.

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Trading with Your NoVig Promo Code on Today's Champions League

That 0-0 in Sofia basically turned this into a single-elimination game in Athens. AEK have been borderline unbeatable at home. And they've only lost once in their last ten European outings on Greek soil.

Levski, to their credit, have been a brick wall defensively. Five clean sheets in seven qualifying matches is no joke. Our soccer analyst has crunched the numbers and has Wednesday's best trades.

AEK Athens vs Levski Sofia, Champions League Play-Off 2nd Leg - 8/26 - 3pm ET, Allwyn Arena, Athens, Greece

AEK moneyline at 66.5% is where I'm parking my money. These guys have been here before. They looked sharp last weekend against Iraklis. Levski's defensive numbers are solid, sure, but they haven't run into an attack like this one during qualifying. Different level entirely.

Under 2.5 at 58% is the total to target. Levski have kept things tight all summer, conceding two or more in just one of their last eight away matches. AEK's knockout matches tend to be cagey affairs, and with so much at stake, neither manager will want to gamble early.

Both teams to score - No at 59%. Levski have been ridiculous at keeping the ball out of their net with five shutouts in seven European games this season. And AEK's backline? Experienced, organized, not prone to panic. Levski's whole game plan is basically "sit back, hope for a counter." Against a defense this disciplined, that's not gonna cut it.

Barnabas Varga to score Yes at 40.5% is a prop to watch. The Hungarian striker found the net against Iraklis and has a habit of striking before halftime. If AEK get an early goal, Levski will be forced to open up.

AEK Athens moneyline and Under 2.5 are the two positions I trust most on Wednesday. The home side has the quality and the momentum to book their place in the league phase.

All prices are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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