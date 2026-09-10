Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $25 in Bonuses for 49ers vs Rams & NFL Prediction Markets

Thursday night football in the Southern Hemisphere is a first for the NFL. Matthew Stafford is coming off an MVP season, but Brock Purdy is looking to prove doubters wrong after injuries limited him to nine games last year. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $25 in trade credits.

Novig Promo Code GOAL100

Novig Bonus Code Verified: 9/10/2026

Novig is a CFTC-regulated prediction market where traders buy and sell contracts on sporting outcomes.

The Rams are favored on the moneyline at 66%, with the 49ers at 35%. Los Angeles is laying -3.5 points at 53%, while San Francisco gets +3.5 at 48%. The total is 48.5, with the over at 49% and the under drawing 52%.

George Kittle made the trip but is still not a lock to play after tearing his Achilles in last year's playoffs. Mike Evans has been dealing with groin, quad, and abductor injuries but returned to practice last week. Nick Bosa is also questionable after an ACL recovery that limited him to three games in 2025.

This Novig promo code snags you $25 in trade credits

How to use Your Novig Promo Code

Hit the link above to head straight to Novig's trader signup page Want to trade on your phone? Download the Novig app first Run through the registration, then drop GOAL100 into the promo field Send $10 to unlock the trade credit boost Once that deposit clears, your account reflects $25 in trade credits

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Games

Playing football in Australia is weird enough without both teams bringing injury questions across the Pacific. The 49ers have been in Melbourne for a full week, which could help with jet lag but also means they've been away from normal routines longer.

Our NFL analyst has been studying the travel logistics and the tape, and has Thursday's best trades from Down Under.

49ers vs Rams, Week 1 - 9/10 - 8:35pm ET, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia

49ers +3.5 at 48% is where I'm putting my money. San Francisco has covered in four of their last five games against the Rams, and Purdy has a chip on his shoulder after all the system quarterback talk this offseason. The 49ers' offensive line is anchored by 12-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams, and if Kittle suits up, the Rams' new corners will have their hands full.

Under 48.5 at 52% is the total to target. International games tend to be sloppy, especially in Week 1 when both teams are still finding their rhythm. The 49ers were banged up all last season and held opponents to under 21 points per game during their healthy stretches.

Niners vs Rams - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Christian McCaffrey over 38.5 receiving yards at 53% is a prop I love. McCaffrey had 924 receiving yards last season and was utilized heavily in the passing game when injuries depleted the 49ers' receiving corps. Even with Evans potentially back, McCaffrey remains Purdy's safety blanket out of the backfield.

Davante Adams anytime touchdown is a stay-away for me. The former Packers and Raiders star is on a new team with a new quarterback, and his integration into the offense has been slowed by the Australia trip.

A 49ers +3.5 cover and McCaffrey over 38.5 receiving yards on a line together pays handsomely. Not a bad return for a Thursday night in Melbourne.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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