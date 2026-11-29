America’s Game of the Week on FOX features the Seattle Seahawks (43¢) against the San Francisco 49ers (58¢) at Levi’s Stadium at 4:25pm ET. Before this standout Week 12 matchup, sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX55 and trade $25 for $55 in bonuses.

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The 49ers enter this one on a three-game winning streak and lead the NFC West with a 9-1 record. Behind one of the NFL’s elite defenses, the Seahawks have won back-to-back games even without QB Sam Darnold, who’s expected to return today.

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How to claim the Kalshi promo code

Start creating an account on Kalshi’s website or mobile app by tapping this link Enter your personal details and the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX55 Finish setting up your account and verify your identity Fund your account and make your first trade of $25+ Your account will be credited with $55 in bonuses, which are valid for seven days

New-user promotion valid in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY

What can you use your Kalshi promo code on today?

As the Seahawks look to avenge their Week 5 loss to the 49ers, we’ll break down the rematch and share some trades.

Seattle Seahawks (6-4) vs San Francisco 49ers (9-1) - 11/29 - 4:25 PM ET

Following an impressive 35-10 win over the Vikings, the San Francisco 49ers (58¢) host the Seattle Seahawks (43¢) at Levi’s Stadium at 4:25pm ET (FOX). The Niners have won nine of ten games, ranking first in points per game and EPA per play.

The Seahawks have a relatively similar profile to the Vikings, with a dominant defense and bottom-half EPA per play offense. Drew Lock has actually outplayed Sam Darnold, who will likely start.

Even if 49ers QB Brock Purdy misses this one with an ankle injury, San Francisco’s offense is more functional. Seattle has averaged just 17.8 points per game in its previous five and has lost three of its last six.

Kyle Shanahan’s Niners should inch one step closer to the NFC West title and complete the season sweep over the Seahawks. Take the Niners to win by over 2.5 points (53¢).

Seahawks vs 49ers - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold threw two interceptions when these teams met in October and has thrown multiple picks in half of the full games he’s played. The Niners have averaged 1.7 interceptions over the last three games, and I’m going with Darnold 1+ INTs (55¢).

Meanwhile, Niners running back Christian McCaffrey is on a nine-game touchdown streak, with multiple scores in three of the previous five games. With Purdy not 100 percent, McCaffrey could play an even bigger role in the offense. Take McCaffrey 1+ TDs at 59¢.

Then, make a Kalshi combo with the Niners to win by over 2.5 points, Darnold 1+ INTs, and McCaffrey 1+ TDs for $42.51 on a successful $10 trade.

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Sunday’s Week 12 NFL slate is attracting a lot of interest, but so too are these markets in other areas.

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You can buy and sell contracts until markets close. Until then, prices are subject to change and correspond to implied probabilities.

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