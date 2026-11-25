In the NFL’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game, the Green Bay Packers (44¢) face the Los Angeles Rams (57¢) at 8:00pm ET. Before kickoff at SoFi Stadium, sign up using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX55 and trade $25+ to get $55 in bonuses.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX55

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 11/25/2026

Both teams head into tonight’s game at 6-4, and the Rams are on a four-game winning streak. Week 10 went much differently for these two teams, as the Rams crushed the Cardinals 34-6, but the Packers lost by 20 to the Vikings.

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How to claim the Kalshi promo code

Click the following link to visit Kalshi’s website or mobile app Enter your personal information as you create an account Don’t forget to type in the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX55 Verify your identity, make your first deposit, and put $25 on a trade You’ll be credited $55 in bonus funds, which expire after seven days and can be used on any market

Only first-time users in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY are eligible

What can you use your Kalshi promo code on today?

Tonight’s game should have a playoff-like atmosphere as both teams are chasing Wild Card berths. Before this one gets underway, check out some of the top trades you can make.

Green Bay Packers (6-4) vs Los Angeles Rams (6-4) - 11/25 8:00 PM ET

The Green Bay Packers (44¢) visit the Los Angeles Rams (57¢) at SoFi Stadium for a special Wednesday night game at 8:00pm ET (Netflix). Including the playoffs, the Packers are on a five-game winning streak against the Rams, but LA is a 2.5-point home favorite tonight.

Sean McVay and the Rams will be without WRs Puka Nacua and Davante Adams tonight, and Packers RB Josh Jacobs is unlikely to play. The Packers, averaging just 3.1 yards per carry this season, have the league’s worst rushing attack.

That won’t cut it against a Rams defense that ranks second in the NFL in defensive EPA per play and has allowed just 9.3 points per game in the last three games. Take the Rams -2.5 (52¢).

Six of the last seven Packers games have gone under the point total, and Green Bay could also get star edge rusher Micah Parsons back tonight. LA may also go run-heavy with both of their top wideouts out. So, trade on a “No” on over 44.5 points (51¢).

Packers vs Rams - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Blake Corum has been remarkably consistent for the Rams this season. The third-year running back has scored a touchdown in six consecutive games and ranks third in the NFL with 5.3 yards per carry.

With fellow back Kyren Williams not 100% due to a toe injury, buy contracts on Corum to continue his TD streak at 43¢ apiece. Create a Kalshi combo with Rams -2.5, a “No” on over 44.5 points, and Corum 1+ TDs to return $79.80 on a successful $10 trade.

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All of the prices on the trending markets above reflect the implied probabilities of those events happening.

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