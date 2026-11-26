After winning for the first time since Week 2, the Philadelphia Eagles (21¢) match up with the Dallas Cowboys (80¢) at 4:30pm ET. Before this Thanksgiving Day game at AT&T Stadium, grab $55 in bonuses by signing up with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX55 and trading $25.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX55

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 11/26/2026

Dallas has been on a roll offensively, and the Cowboys scored on each of their first six possessions in Sunday’s 51-30 win over the Titans. While the Eagles ended their seven-game losing streak in Week 11, they’re still missing QB Jalen Hurts.

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How to claim the Kalshi promo code

Head over to Kalshi’s mobile app or website by following this link Begin creating your account and provide all the required personal info Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX55 before finishing sign-up Once your account is set up, fund it and place a $25+ trade After placing your qualifying trade, you’ll get $55 in bonus funds, which are valid for one week

Available to eligible new Kalshi users (18+) in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY

What can you use your Kalshi promo code on today?

The Cowboys are still alive in the NFC playoff race, and this is a must-win for them. Ahead of the action, we’ve got you covered with some of today’s best trades and a combo.

Philadelphia Eagles (3-7) vs Dallas Cowboys (5-6) - 11/26 4:30 PM ET

NFC East rivals meet for the second time this season when the Philadelphia Eagles (21¢) take on the Dallas Cowboys (80¢) at 4:30pm ET in a Thanksgiving Day game at AT&T Stadium (FOX).

Dallas won the first meeting 38-21 and has scored 91 points in its last two games. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has recorded nine TD passes in those games, and WRs CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens might be the best one-two punch in the league.

Expect a whole lot of points at AT&T Stadium today. The Eagles rank 25th in defensive EPA per play, and the Cowboys are dead last. Dallas also gives up the most yards per carry in the NFL, but Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is listed as questionable due to a neck injury and illness.

Philadelphia hasn’t come close to covering the spread on the road this season and lost by 17 to the Cowboys at home in Week 7. I wouldn’t hesitate to take the Cowboys to win by over 8.5 points (51¢).

The over is also 4-1 in Cowboys home games, and I’d go with over 48.5 points (49¢).

Eagles vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Only the Jets have intercepted fewer passes (2) than the Eagles (3) this season. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has made excellent reads over the last few weeks and has only thrown one interception in the last five games. Trade on a “No” on Prescott 1+ interceptions (57¢).

Then, make a Kalshi combo with over 48.5 points, the Cowboys to win by over 8.5 points, and a “No” on Prescott 1+ interceptions for $55.24 on a winning $10 trade.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Today’s Thanksgiving Day NFL slate is generating a lot of buzz, but so are thousands of other makrets in sports, entertainment, politics, finance and more. Check out some of this week’s trending markets on Kalshi below.

GTA VI Online: Release Date

Before February 2027 13¢

Before May 2027 34¢

Before July 2027 51¢

EPL: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Nottingham Forest 38¢

Tie 34¢

Chelsea 28¢

Government Shutdown on Dec 12, 2026?

Yes 30¢

No 71¢

Traders can also buy contracts on either side of these markets. Prices correspond to projected probabilities of outcomes.

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