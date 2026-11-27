Looking to extend their winning streak to seven games, the Denver Broncos (67¢) head to Acrisure Stadium for a 3:00pm ET matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (35¢). Get $55 in bonuses before the game by using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX55 and trading $25+.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX55

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 11/27/2026

While the Broncos have found a rhythm heading into this Black Friday game, the Steelers are in disarray. Benched QB Aaron Rodgers made some eye-opening comments about coach Mike McCarthy before getting released on Wednesday. Now, Mason Rudolph will start under center.

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How to claim the Kalshi promo code

Follow this link to go to Kalshi's app or website Begin the registration process and start entering your personal information Before submitting your account for verification, type in the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX55 Once you’ve set up your account, make a deposit and place a trade worth $25+ Making this trade will unlock $55 in bonus funds, which expire after one week.

Currently open to first-time Kalshi users (18+) in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY

What can you use your Kalshi promo code on today?

A third straight loss would put a big dent in the Steelers’ playoff hopes. With the Broncos in excellent form, we’ll preview today’s game and recommend a few trades.

Denver Broncos (8-2) vs Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) - 11/27 - 3:00 PM ET

Sean Payton’s Denver Broncos (67¢) head east for a 3:00pm ET Black Friday game against the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers (35¢) on Prime Video. The Steelers may be 4-0 at home, but they’ve played the second-easiest schedule according to ESPN’s FPI.

Pittsburgh has also scored just 17 points per game over the last two, and the offense likely won’t improve with Mason Rudolph at QB. He’s had just one full practice on a short week and is facing a defense ranking second in pressures per game.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have averaged 27 points on their six-game winning streak. The emergence of rookie RB Jonah Coleman has also been a massive boost.

Pittsburgh just helped the Eagles end a seven-game losing streak and gave up 38 points to the Bengals the Sunday before. Go with the Broncos to win by over 4.5 points (49¢).

Each of the Broncos' last four games has finished with 46 points or more. Buy contracts on over 37.5 points (48¢).

Broncos vs Steelers - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Speaking of Jonah Coleman, he found the end zone three times in the Week 11 win against the Raiders. Coleman has scored a TD in three straight and will be featured again today with RJ Harvey injured and J.K. Dobbins suspended. Trade on Coleman 1+ TDs (53¢).

Return $51.67 on a $10 Kalshi combo if all the individual predictions are correct. Once again, that’s Coleman 1+ TDs, Broncos to win by over 4.5 points, and over 37.5 points.

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All of the prices above are subject to change and reflect implied probabilities. Markets are usually open until events officially conclude.

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