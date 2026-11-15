Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX55: Get $55 in Bonuses for 49ers vs Cowboys, NFL

Looking for an eighth win in nine games, the San Francisco 49ers (66¢) head to AT&T Stadium for a 4:25pm ET Week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys (35¢). Before the matchup, use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX55 and trade $25+ for $55 in bonuses.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX55

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 11/15/2026

The 49ers suffered their first loss of the season in Week 7, but destroyed the Raiders 38-17 on Sunday after their bye week. Dallas also beat the Colts 27-23 on Sunday, but has struggled against top opposition.

Claim your Kalshi promo code to get $55 in bonuses

Find out about the best prediction market apps and their latest offers

Check out our comprehensive Kalshi vs Polymarket guide for more details

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

Head to Kalshi’s website or mobile app by tapping this link Start creating your account by entering the required personal information Enter the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX55 and finish the registration After you verify your account, fund it and make a trade worth at least $25 After completing these steps, you’ll get $55 in bonus funds, which are valid for one week

Only new traders (18+) located in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY may claim this offer

What can you use your Kalshi promo code on today?

Including the playoffs, the 49ers are on a four-game winning streak against the Cowboys. Ahead of this afternoon’s kickoff, we’ll discuss whether the Niners will continue their dominance and share some trades.

San Francisco 49ers (7-1) vs Dallas Cowboys (4-5) - 11/15 4:25 PM ET

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers (66¢) face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (35¢) at AT&T Stadium at 4:25pm ET (FOX).

The Cowboys have lost back-to-back home games and are 3.5-point underdogs for this Week 10 matchup. Last Sunday, the 49ers destroyed the Raiders 38-17, and San Francisco has the NFL’s second-best average point differential, at +9.9.

While the Cowboys have a competent offense, they are just 31st in defensive EPA per play. The Niners are one of the most balanced NFL teams, ranking first in offensive EPA per play and seventh in defensive EPA per play.

San Francisco has torched other poor defensive teams, and I’d take the 49ers to score over 30.5 points (51¢). Given the Cowboys’ struggles against the league’s top defenses, trade on the 49ers to win by over 3.5 points (54¢).

49ers vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

The last two times Dak Prescott has faced a top-ten defense in EPA per play, he’s thrown just one TD pass and two interceptions. San Francisco allows just six yards per pass attempt, and Prescott could struggle again today.

Trade on a No on Prescott 2+ TD passes at 39¢. Then, make a Kalshi combo with a No on Prescott 2+ TD passes, the 49ers to score over 30.5 points, and the 49ers to win by over 3.5 points for a potential $61.27 return on a $10 trade.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Lately, potential Grammy nominees have been receiving a lot of attention on Kalshi along with sports, economics, and politics markets. Check out some of the trending markets below:

NBA Rookie of the Year Winner

Yaxel Lendeborg 43¢

Darius Acuff Jr. 21¢

Cameron Boozer 21¢

Grammy nominees: Album of the Year

Dandelion - Ella Langley 54¢

The Great Divide - Noah Kahan 50¢

Confessions II - Madonna 44¢

Fed Decision in December?

Hike 25 bps 86¢

Hike > 25 bps 11¢

Fed Maintains Rate 3¢

All prices are for “Yes” contracts and double as projected probabilities. Traders can also take a “No” on each event, and prices are subject to change.

Full Kalshi Promo Code Terms and Conditions