Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get up to $500 in bonuses for Vikings vs Giants, NFL Preseason

The NFL preseason rolls into MetLife Stadium today at 1:00 PM EDT as the New York Giants welcome the Minnesota Vikings. Kyler Murray makes his debut in Vikings purple after Kevin O’Connell named him starter over J.J McCarthy. John Harbaugh coaches his first game as Giants head coach. Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to claim up to $500 in bonuses and add another layer to the action.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Preseason Game

The Vikings and Giants each have plenty to learn from this matchup, from emerging talent to depth-chart battles that could shape the season ahead. Our expert is here with the full breakdown.

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants, Aug 15, 1:00 PM EDT

Minnesota opens its 2026 preseason at MetLife Stadium, where the Giants begin the John Harbaugh era with their first live game under their new head coach. The Vikings arrive with their own quarterback storyline after Kevin O'Connell named Kyler Murray the starter, leaving J.J. McCarthy to enter the preseason as QB2.

The Giants have plenty to evaluate too, particularly around Jaxson Dart and a young roster Harbaugh has indicated could benefit from meaningful preseason reps. Malik Nabers remains on the comeback trail from his ACL injury, while Cam Skattebo and Abdul Carter are among the young names generating attention in camp.

The Kalshi market has Minnesota as the modest favorite, trading around 56¢ to New York's 46¢, a gap that reads more like a coin flip than a real gap once you factor in preseason noise. Murray expected to play the opening series with starters before handing off to McCarthy for the bulk of the snaps, so the contract price is really a bet on Minnesota's overall depth rather than its new starter. That kind of separation, tight enough to move on a single camp report, is exactly the setup worth watching closely as the market updates into kickoff.

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Kalshi markets price contracts in cents, with each price indicating the market's estimated probability of an outcome. Traders can buy either Yes or No positions, and a correct contract pays $1 at settlement.

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