Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get up to $500 in bonuses for Panthers vs Cardinals, NFL Preseason

Football is back, and you can grab up to $500 in bonuses with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX. The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals meet in the annual Hall of Fame Game tonight at 8:00 PM EDT in Canton, Ohio, with Luke Kuechly and Larry Fitzgerald set to receive their gold jackets this weekend. Catch Carson Beck as he makes his NFL debut under first-year Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 8/6/2026

Prediction trading just got more rewarding with the Kalshi promo code

Check out some of the best prediction market apps available in the U.S.

Our Kalshi vs Polymarket guide brings you much-needed info on the leading trading platforms.

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Sign up for a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Enter promo code GOALMAX during registration and complete the required identity verification. Fund your account with a minimum deposit of $25 and place it on your first trade on any market, regardless of contract price. A random bonus between $15 and $500 will be automatically added to your Kalshi account.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY.

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Preseason Game

Carolina sits at 52¢ to win on Kalshi, a modest favorite in a market that's been anything but stable, having opened as high as 76¢ back in June before settling into this tighter range as more roster news trickled in. Check out our expert insight into today's preseason game

Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals, Aug 6, 8:00 PM EDT

Kickoff in Canton carries a little extra intrigue this year, since neither Kenny Pickett nor Carson Beck was the assumed starter a month ago, and both quarterbacks are effectively auditioning for a job they haven't locked down. The spread market has the Panthers at 49¢ to cover 1.5 points, and the total sits at 34.5. priced almost dead even at 50¢ on either side.

Since 2013, underdogs are 8-2-1 against the spread in this specific game, a trend that has less to do with talent and everything to do with how differently teams treat an exhibition with zero playoff stakes. Dave Canales' own preseason record backs that up, 1-5 straight up and 0-6 against the spread as a head coach, a pattern that hasn't done Carolina any favors in the market's eyes either.

The Panthers’ roster has taken a hit, with edge rusher Nic Scourton and receiver Chris Brazzell II already out for the year. That kind of attrition that tends to push these lines around more than anything happening on Thursday's field will.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi's reach isn't limited to sports. The platform also opens up markets tied to politics, pop culture, the economy, and a wide range of other real-world happenings.

Will Americans receive tariff stimulus checks?

Yes - 6.7¢

No - 93.6¢

Oscar winner: Best Picture?

The Odyssey - 50¢

Dune: Part Three - 18¢

Every contract on Kalshi is priced in cents, and that price doubles as the market's read on how likely the outcome is. Traders can buy up as many Yes or No shares as they want, and once the event plays out, each contract that lands on the right side pays out a full dollar.

Kalshi Promo Code Full T&C's