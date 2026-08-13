Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get up to $500 in bonuses for Packers vs Steelers, NFL Preseason

The Green Bay Packers face the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight at 7:00 PM EDT. New Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy welcomes his former team to town, but the massive question mark is whether veteran Aaron Rodgers will suit up against his old squad. Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to claim up to $500 in bonuses and get involved with the available markets for this preseason clash.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 8/13/2026

Make your prediction trading more rewarding with the Kalshi promo code

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Create a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Enter GOALMAX as your promo code during sign-up and complete the required identity verification. Deposit at least $25 into your account and use it to make your first trade on any eligible market, regardless of the contract price. Once the qualifying requirements are met, a random bonus between $15 to $500 will be added to your Kalshi account.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY.

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Preseason Game

Green Bay opens its 2026 preseason at Acrisure Stadium, where Pittsburgh fans get their first live look at Mike McCarthy's offense. It's the first real test for both sidelines since Green Bay's wild-card exit and Mike Tomlin's January departure from Pittsburgh. Check out our expert breakdown on this clash.

Green Bay Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Aug 13, 7:00 PM EDT

Green Bay is breaking in a roster that hasn't taken a competitive snap since January's playoff exit. On Kalshi, the Packers are trading around 59¢ to win outright, with the Steelers priced near 42¢, a gap that reflects the state of both rosters.

The coaching angle cuts the other way from what the price suggests. McCarthy carries a rough preseason history of his own, a losing habit built up across stints in Green Bay and Dallas, while Matt LaFleur's Packers tenure sits at 5-8 straight up in the exhibition slate. Neither sideline has shown much appetite for winning August games, which tends to matter more for line movement than for who's actually favored.

Both rosters carry some attrition into Thursday. Josh Jacobs is out for Green Bay, and DK Metcalf remains on PUP, the kind of absences that tend to move contract prices more than anything that actually happens in the game itself. With scripted series and shortened stints for the starters on both sides, the honest read leans on those coaching trends more than whatever the scoreboard shows by the final whistle.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi goes beyond sports, offering prediction markets covering politics, pop culture, economic developments, and a broad range of real-world events.

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Kalshi contracts are priced in cents, with the price reflecting the market’s implied probability of an outcome. Traders can purchase multiple Yes or No contracts, and when the event is settled, each winning contract pays out $1.

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