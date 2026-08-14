Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get up to $500 in bonuses for Broncos vs Falcons, NFL Preseason

The Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight at 7:00 PM EDT. At the center of it all is a compelling quarterback contrast. Tua Tagovailoa gets early snaps for the Falcons, and Bo Nix sits out entirely, handing the Denver offense to Jarret Stidtham and Sam Ehlinger for the night. Use Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to claim up to $500 in bonuses and add another layer of intrigue to this showdown.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 8/14/2026

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Sign up for a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Enter GOALMAX as your promo code during registration and complete the required identity verification. Deposit at least $25 and use the funds to make your first trade on an eligible market, regardless of the contract price. After completing the qualifying steps, you’ll receive a random bonus of $15 to $500 in your Kalshi account.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Preseason Game

Atlanta hosts Denver in the NFL Preseason, giving both teams an early chance to test their depth, evaluate new faces, and build momentum before the 2026 regular season begins. Our expert is here with key insights into tonight’s clash.

Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons, Aug 14, 7:00 PM EDT

Denver's opener carries a strange split personality. Sean Payton is sending out Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger behind center, with Bo Nix held out entirely as a precautionary measure following his offseason ankle surgery.

Atlanta, meanwhile, is treating this like it matters, handing Tua Tagovailoa the start in his first live look under new coach Kevin Stefanski, with Penix Jr. watching from the sidelines as he works back from a knee injury.

The market has made its call anyway. Kalshi has Denver trading around 64¢ to Atlanta's 36¢, a price that owes less to tonight's lineup card and more to history. Payton is 7-2 in the preseason since arriving in Denver, riding a seven-game win streak built on Stidham's steady arm and a Broncos offense that has cleared 27 points in every game along the way. Atlanta counters with more raw talent but a defense that was among the league's most porous late in games a year ago, untested yet under Stefanski's system.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi isn't limited to sports, offering prediction markets on politics, pop culture, economic trends, and a diverse mix of real-world events.

Will the Clarity Act become law?

Before Jan 1, 2028 - 45¢

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$115.01 or above - 32.6¢

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$125.01 or above - 20.5¢

Kalshi contracts are priced from a few cents up to $1, with each price representing the market’s implied probability of an outcome. Traders can buy Yes or No contracts, and each winning contract pays $1 when the market settles.

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