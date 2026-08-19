Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get up to $500 in bonuses for Atletico Madrid vs Malaga, Spanish La Liga

Malaga make their return to Spanish top-flight soccer after being away for eight years, and their first game couldn’t be tougher as they face Atletico Madrid at Riyadh Air Metropolitano at 3:00 PM EDT. Simeone’s side are heavy favorites, but arrive on the back of a patchy preseason, giving Malaga a sliver of hope on their long-awaited return. Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to get up to $500 in bonuses as you trade your view on how this La Liga opener unfolds.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 8/15/2026

Make your trading more rewarding with the Kalshi promo code as Spanish soccer returns

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Create your Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Enter promo code GOALMAX during registration, then complete the required identity verification. Deposit at least $25 and use your funds to make your first trade on an eligible market, regardless of the contract price. Receive your juicy bonus, a random amount between $15 and $500.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's La Liga Game

Atletico Madrid will be looking to impose their quality and control the game, but Malaga have an opportunity to make life difficult by staying compact and taking advantage of any openings. Hear from our expert on the key storylines to consider as you head to the markets.

Atletico Madrid vs Malaga, Aug 19, 3:00 PM EDT

Diego Simeone opens his 16th full La Liga campaign at the Metropolitano short on firepower. Alexander Sørloth is out with a muscle injury, Julián Álvarez only just returned to full training after his World Cup run, and last season's front line lost Griezmann and Almada over the summer. That leaves Ademola Lookman carrying real weight in these opening weeks, even as Atlético arrive off a 5-1 mauling at Villarreal that closed out last season on a sour note.

Málaga, promoted after eight years away, bring a different kind of confidence. They finished fourth in Segunda with 73 points and steamrolled through the playoffs, and their preseason draws with Leicester and Al-Ittihad suggest a team that won't simply fold on the road. History says otherwise for this particular fixture though. Atlético have won 15 of 26 meetings since 2003, and they lost just three of nineteen home league games across all of last season.

On Kalshi, Atlético to win is trading around 76¢, with Málaga sitting on 9¢ and the draw picking up the rest at 17¢. Worth watching whether early-season rust outweighs the class gap. Atlético are favored on the spread at -1.5 goals at 50¢. The total is at 2.5 goals.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi's reach extends well past sports. Traders there weigh in on politics, entertainment, economic indicators, and all sorts of real-world outcomes as they play out.

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Republicans - 53¢

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Contracts on Kalshi are priced in cents, and that price reflects the market's implied odds for a given outcome. Traders pick a side, Yes or No, and each winning contract settles for a dollar.

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