Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $25 in bonuses for the Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys, NFL Games

Sunday's NFC East clash brings the Washington Commanders into AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys, with kickoff set for 4:25 PM ET. Dak Prescott is one win away from tying Tom Brady’s record of 20 straight home in-division wins, as both teams enter looking to bounce back after a 0-1 start in Week 1. Get in on the action off the field using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to unlock a $25 bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 9/20/2026

Sticking with the Commanders? Use the same Kalshi promo code for their next matchup after Dallas

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How to Claim the Kalshi GOALMAX Bonus

Sign up for a new Kalshi account on the website or through the mobile app. Enter promo code GOALMAX during registration and complete the identity verification process. Make a deposit and place at least $25 in eligible trades across Kalshi prediction markets. After qualifying, the $25 bonus will be credited to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Game

The Cowboys and Commanders both stumbled out of the gate in Week 1, setting up a desperate NFC East showdown at AT&T Stadium. Our expert reveals key lines to watch in this Week 2 matchup.

Commanders vs Cowboys, Sep 20, 4:25 PM EDT

Dallas and Washington both enter Sunday still searching for their first win. The Cowboys blew a chance at MetLife Stadium, falling 28-20 to the Giants, but now have a chance to redeem themselves at home. The market has tagged Dallas a modest favorite at 65¢ to win outright, and 49¢ to cover the -4.5 spread. The total sits at 50.5, with Dallas projected for 27.5 of it and Washington for 23.5, numbers that point to both offenses finding some rhythm before either defense figures things out.

Commanders vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Props and Combos

Dak Prescott's 91¢ price to throw a touchdown reflects a Washington secondary getting acclimatized to new defensive schemes, while Jayden Daniels at 75¢ carries momentum from a two-score Week 1 outing.

Javonte Williams leads Dallas's ground game after heavy usage in Week 1, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt is Washington's clearest touchdown equity on the ground for the same reason. CeeDee Lamb's 46¢ reflects a Dallas passing game spreading the ball around, while Jake Ferguson's 26¢ shows he's more of a possession piece than a red-zone threat.

For value, Stefon Diggs at 28¢ is still being worked into the Washington offense, making a Daniels-to-Diggs combo a cheaper bet on a specific connection rather than just any touchdown.

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