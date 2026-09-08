Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $25 in bonuses for Real Madrid vs Inter, UEFA Champions League

Jose Mourinho returns to coaching at Santiago Bernabéu, and today at 3:00 PM EDT, his men are up against the club he once led to a treble in 2010. Inter enters looking to hand him a losing start to his UCL season. The last time both clubs met in Madrid, back in December 2021, Real Madrid won 2-0, extending a run at that venue that Inter still have not solved. Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to score $25 in bonuses for this heated rivalry.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 9/8/2026

Get set for Real Madrid vs. Inter with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX

Browse the top prediction market apps built for U.S. traders

Weigh Kalshi against the competition in our Kalshi vs. Polymarket breakdown

How to Claim the Kalshi GOALMAX Bonus

Head to Kalshi's website or mobile app and sign up for a new account. Input promo code GOALMAX at sign-up and get through the standard identity verification. Add funds to your account and put at least $25 into action on qualifying prediction markets. Once those conditions are met, the $25 bonus lands in your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid and Inter kick off their Champions League campaign with a heavyweight showdown at the Santiago Bernabéu. Our expert breaks down the most important storylines, angles, and market movers ahead of kickoff in Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Inter, Sep 8, 3:00 PM EDT

Real Madrid (62¢) hosts Inter (21¢) at the Bernabeu, with the tie sitting around 19¢, in a Champions League opener that's really a rematch of old wounds for Jose Mourinho, back at the club he once built his career on and now trying to beat the one that made him.

The visitors haven’t beaten Madrid at home in 60 years, but today they’re under the direction of Cristian Chivu, who played left back under Mourinho in the 2010 game that sealed Inter’s treble. On the spread, Real Madrid -1.5 is priced around 39¢. The total sits around 3.5 goals with the over priced near 46¢, reflecting how rarely these two sides play out quietly when they meet.

Kylian Mbappe is the name to watch, sitting on 70 career Champions League goals and one shy of tying Raul's competition record, and his combination with Vinicius Junior gives Madrid a transition threat that should stress Inter's aggressive wing-back setup all night. Jude Bellingham adds a third scoring outlet through midfield.

For Inter, Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram lead the attack, with Francesco Pio Esposito working as a rotation option up front, though Federico Dimarco's fitness is in question after picking up a knock, which would blunt Inter's width if he's unavailable.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Beyond sports, Kalshi offers markets on politics, entertainment, economic data, and other real-world events, allowing traders to speculate across a wide range of categories.

South Carolina Senate winner?

Darline Graham - 87¢

Annie Andrews - 15¢

Big Brother 28 - Winner?

Yash Patel - 31¢

Barrett Pfeiffer - 19¢

Kalshi contracts are priced in cents, reflecting the market’s implied probability of an outcome. Traders can buy multiple Yes or No contracts, with winning contracts paying $1 each when the market settles.

Kalshi Promo Code Full T&C's