Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $25 in bonuses for the New York Giants vs Los Angeles Rams, NFL MNF

The Rams were waxed 27-7 in Australia, and Aaron Donald might be suiting up for the first time since his retirement to answer the call.

LA is listed as a 6.5-point favorite against the Giants, who enter SoFi Stadium 1-0, poised to deliver the upset with QB Jaxson Dart hot off his brilliant performance against the Cowboys, completing 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Score a $25 bonus for the action, kicking off at 8:15 PM EDT, by entering the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 9/20/2026

Riding with the Giants beyond tonight? Keep using the Kalshi promo code on their next game

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How to Claim the Kalshi GOALMAX Bonus

Sign up for a new Kalshi account on the website or through the mobile app. Enter promo code GOALMAX during registration and complete the identity verification process. Make a deposit and place at least $25 in eligible trades across Kalshi prediction markets. After qualifying, the $25 bonus will be credited to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Game

Monday Night Football delivers a clash at SoFi Stadium, where both NFC teams have plenty to prove early in the season. Hear from our expert on what to watch for tonight.

Giants vs Rams, Sep 21, 8:15 PM EDT

Kalshi traders are leaning Rams tonight, pricing Los Angeles at 73¢ to win and leaving the Giants at 27¢ as underdogs at SoFi Stadium. It isn't priced like a blowout, though, since a Rams win by over 6.5 sits at just 53¢, so plenty of traders think New York keeps this within a score or so.

The Giants have earned some of that respect after a physical Week 1 win over Dallas, where Jaxson Dart went 23 of 29 for 230 yards and three touchdowns. The Rams, meanwhile, are coming off a 27-7 loss to the 49ers in Australia, so it's fair to wonder which version of them shows up. Points look likely, with the 47.5 over/under sitting at a 50¢ coin flip.

Giants vs Rams - Best NFL Player Props and Combos

Matthew Stafford's 88¢ price for 150+ passing yards reflects a quarterback coming off an MVP season, despite a slow start to this one, while Jaxson Dart at 84¢ carries momentum from a brilliant delivery last week.

For value, Malachi Fields at 71¢ is a rookie projected as the Giants' WR2 after catching a touchdown from Dart in the preseason opener, making a Dart-to-Fields combo a cheaper bet on a specific connection, at roughly 60¢.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi also offers markets on politics, entertainment, economic data, and many other real-world events beyond sports.

Texas Senate winner?

James Talarico - 60¢

Ken Paxton - 42¢

Oscar nominee: Best Picture?

Fjord- 47¢

Behemoth- 41¢

Kalshi contracts are priced in cents, reflecting the market's implied probability of an outcome. Traders can buy multiple Yes or No contracts, and winning contracts settle for $1 each.

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