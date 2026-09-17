Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $25 in bonuses for the Lions vs Bills, NFL TNF

Buffalo's new Highmark Stadium opens under the Thursday night lights, and the Bills couldn't ask for a bigger stage than a clash with the Lions to christen it. Josh Allen leads a Buffalo offense newly bolstered by DJ Moore, while Detroit is missing two starting offensive linemen as they counter with Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to unlock $25 in bonuses before kickoff at 8:15 PM ET.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 9/17/2026

Get set for Thursday night's stadium debut with the Kalshi promo code ahead of Lions vs Bills

New to prediction trading? Check out the top prediction market platforms built for U.S. traders

Not sure which exchange fits you best? Our Kalshi vs. Polymarket breakdown covers the key differences

How to Claim the Kalshi GOALMAX Bonus

Sign up for a new Kalshi account on the website or through the mobile app. Enter promo code GOALMAX during registration and complete the identity verification process. Make a deposit and place at least $25 in eligible trades across Kalshi prediction markets. After qualifying, the $25 bonus will be credited to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Game

Detroit’s Blake Miller and Christian Mahogany are ruled out, and Dan Campbell is forced to start two backup offensive linemen, potentially handing Buffalo’s pass rush a gift. Our expert breaks down the key angles to watch in this Thursday Night Football.

Lions vs Bills, Sep 17, 8:15 PM EDT

Buffalo enters as the heavy favorite on Kalshi, trading at 68¢ to win outright compared to 32¢ for Detroit, a strong vote of confidence for the Bills as they christen their new stadium. The spread market has Buffalo covering 5.5 points priced at 49¢, suggesting the market sees this closer than the moneyline implies, with the total sitting at 54.5 near a coin flip at 53¢, a number that fits two of the league's most explosive offenses sharing the field.

Lions vs Bills - Best NFL Player Props and Combos

James Cook III leads the board at 55¢ to score anytime, the highest price of any player in the game and a reflection of his central role in Buffalo's ground attack behind a rebuilt offensive line. Josh Allen isn't far behind at 49¢, giving Buffalo two credible paths to the end zone, given his history of goal-line rushing usage. DJ Moore rounds out the passing game options at 35¢, a fair price for his debut season in Buffalo's offense. Combining James Cook III's anytime touchdown yes at 55¢ with Buffalo covering the 5.5-point spread at 49¢ gives a two-leg combo priced at roughly 27¢ on Kalshi.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi goes beyond sports, offering markets on politics, entertainment, economic data, and a wide range of real-world events.

Nebraska Senate winner?

Pete Ricketts - 72¢

Dan Osborn - 32¢

Fed decision in October?

Fed maintains rate - 57¢

Hike 25bps- 46¢

Kalshi contracts trade in cents, with each price reflecting the market's implied probability of an outcome. Traders can buy Yes or No contracts, and every contract that ends up on the correct side settles for $1 when the market resolves.

Kalshi Promo Code Full T&C's