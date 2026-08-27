Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $25 in bonuses for the 49ers vs Raiders, NFL Preseason

San Francisco's flight to Melbourne is already booked, and tonight's trip to Allegiant Stadium is little more than a tune-up before the regular season. The only thing on the line tonight is a roster spot, but that’s exactly where early-season value hides. Sign up with Kalshi promo code GOALMAX and claim $25 in bonuses for the 49ers vs Raiders clash at 8:00 PM EDT.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 8/27/2026

Get set for 49ers vs Raiders with the Kalshi promo code

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How to Claim the Kalshi GOALMAX Bonus

Sign up for Kalshi on the website or app. Enter promo code GOALMAX when you register and complete ID verification. Fund your account with at least $25 and place your first trade on any eligible market, including 49ers vs Raiders, no matter the contract price. Hit or miss, your $25 bonus lands automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Preseason

San Francisco heads into Thursday off the back of a mixed preseason so far, while Las Vegas is still finding its rhythm under new head coach Klint Kubiak. Hear from our expert on the key factors to consider as you head to the markets.

SF 49ers vs LV Raiders, Aug 27, 8:00 PM EDT

Forget the box score. Thursday's game at Allegiant Stadium is less a football game than a hiring fair, and the players who show up will be fighting for their careers, not a scoreline. Roughly a dozen roster spots across both sidelines are still genuinely up for grabs, and this is the last tape general managers will watch before final cuts.

Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, and Christian McCaffrey have already boarded the metaphorical flight to Melbourne in their heads, leaving Kyle Shanahan's fringe players one final chance to make an impression. Las Vegas is in a similar spot, resting its top names while depth pieces jostle for a 53rd jersey that might not exist come Monday.

That desperation tends to produce sloppier, scrappier football than the polished product either fan base is used to, and Kalshi's market reflects the uncertainty. Las Vegas trades around 61¢ to win, San Francisco near 42¢, a gap that has more to do with home cooking than talent. The total sits at 37.5, modest for a game where nobody's protecting a lead so much as protecting a roster spot.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Beyond the sports slate, Kalshi lets traders take positions across politics, entertainment, economic data, and other real-world events as they play out.

Los Angeles mayor winner?

Karen Bass - 65¢

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Fed maintains rate - 67¢

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On Kalshi, every contract is priced in cents, with that price standing in for the market's implied odds on whatever it's tracking. Traders can load up on Yes or No contracts, and whichever side turns out right pays out at a dollar each.

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