Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get a $25 Bonus for the Raiders vs Texans, NFL Preseason

Joint practices gave the Raiders a taste of Houston’s elite defense, and tonight at Reliant Stadium, No 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza gets a live test against DeMeco Ryans’ squad at 8:00 PM EDT. Got a read on how tonight will play out? Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to get a $25 bonus and dive into the action.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 8/20/2026

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How to Claim the Kalshi GOALMAX Bonus

Sign up for Kalshi through the website or mobile app. Apply promo code GOALMAX during registration and complete the required identity verification. Deposit at least $25 and use the funds to place your first trade on an eligible market, regardless of the contract price. Claim your bonus after completing the qualifying steps. The bonus is $25 and will be credited to your account.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Preseason Game

Las Vegas will be keen to see how its new-look offense performs against Houston's defensive pressure, while the Texans can use the game to evaluate emerging players and depth. Hear from our expert on the key storylines to consider as you head to the markets.

Raiders vs Texans, Aug 20, 8:00 PM EDT

This one carries more intrigue than your average preseason tilt. Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick, gets his second look behind Kirk Cousins as Klint Kubiak sorts out a quarterback room in Las Vegas, and his first outing wasn't kind, just two completions on six attempts for eleven yards once Arizona started bringing pressure.

Across the field sits Houston, a team DeMeco Ryans has steered to a winning preseason record three years running, and Ryans has already said his healthy starters will play meaningful snaps this week after mostly sitting them against the Chargers. That is a real signal in a game most franchises treat as a film session, not a contest.

On Kalshi, Houston is trading around 56¢ to win outright, with the market pricing the Texans at 50¢ to cover a spread of 1.5 points and the total sitting close to a coin flip at 50¢ for the over on 39.5 points. The Raiders are underdogs at 45¢, and tight end Michael Mayer is back for Las Vegas after a nose injury, which helps, but the broader story here is a veteran-laden Texans defense getting first crack at Mendoza in live reps.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi goes far beyond sports, giving traders the chance to take positions on politics, entertainment, economic data, and a wide range of real-world events as they unfold.

Texas Senate winner?

Ken Paxton - 52¢

James Talarico - 50¢

US grants license for new nuclear reactor before 2027?

Yes - 13.5¢

No - 88.5¢

Kalshi contracts are quoted in cents, with the price representing the market's implied probability of an outcome. Traders can choose either Yes or No, and a correct contract pays out $1 when the market settles.

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