Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for World Cup Trading, Mexico vs South Africa

Get ready for the thrill of the World Cup! Mexico and South Africa square off in a fascinating opening clash at 3:00 PM EDT today, and you can score $10 in bonuses when you use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 6/11/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Head to the official Kalshi website or download the mobile app to begin. Create an account by filling in your details and completing verification. Enter the promo code GOALMAX during sign‑up to unlock the bonus. Deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first trade in any active Kalshi market. Once your qualifying trade is executed, the $10 bonus will be automatically added to your account.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Whether you're backing El Tri's attacking flair or Bafana Bafana's potential to spring a surprise, this game offers plenty of intrigue for prediction traders. Before making your picks, see what our expert thinks about this exciting clash.

Mexico vs South Africa, June 11, 3:00 PM EDT

Mexico opens the 2026 World Cup against South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca, with the hosts looking to make an immediate statement in front of a passionate home crowd.

El Tri enters the tournament in strong form, led by veteran striker Raúl Jiménez, dynamic forward Julián Quiñones, and midfield captain Edson Álvarez. Mexico has also been difficult to break down defensively, while legendary goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa could make history with another World Cup appearance.

South Africa is back on football's biggest stage for the first time since 2010 and will hope to play spoiler. Burnley forward Lyle Foster is the key attacking threat, while Oswin Appollis provides creativity and pace on the wings. Bafana Bafana impressed during qualifying but face a huge challenge against a Mexican side energized by home support.

Mexico's experience, squad depth, and familiarity with the conditions give them a clear edge, but South Africa's speed on the counterattack could create opportunities. Expect the hosts to control possession and generate the better chances.

On Kalshi, Mexico’s victory is trading at 70¢, while South Africa has only an 11% chance. A tie is priced at 21¢ (21%).

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