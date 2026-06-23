Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for World Cup Trading, England vs Ghana

Tension, pressure, and World Cup dreams collide as England and Ghana face off at 4:00 PM EDT today. England roared into the tournament with a 4-2 thriller over Croatia, while Ghana battled its way to a hard-fought 1-0 win against Panama. Get a $10 for all the drama in this game when you sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX.

Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 6/23/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Visit Kalshi online or download the mobile app Create a new account by providing the required information and completing identity verification. Enter the promo code GOALMAX during registration to qualify for the promotion. Fund your account with at least $10 and place your first qualifying trade. After meeting the requirements, your $10 bonus will be credited to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY.

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

England and Ghana clash in a Group L matchup at 4:00 PM EDT, with first place in the group hanging in the balance. Both sides know a victory would put them in a commanding position heading into the final round of matches. Explore our expert analysis and top picks for this showdown below.

England vs Ghana, June 23, 4:00 PM EDT

England enters as the clear favorite, trading around 81¢, while Ghana sits near 7¢ as a dangerous underdog capable of shaking up the group picture. The draw remains a meaningful outcome at 14¢, reflecting the possibility of a tense, hard-fought contest where margins could be razor-thin.

The player markets highlight England's attacking firepower. Harry Kane leads the scoring probabilities at roughly 59¢, underscoring his role as the focal point of the Three Lions' attack and primary penalty taker. Jude Bellingham follows near 32¢, with his ability to arrive late in the box and influence matches from midfield, making him one of England's most dangerous threats.

For Ghana, Antoine Semenyo stands out as the most likely source of attacking inspiration, trading near 13¢ to score. His pace, creativity, and willingness to shoot from dangerous areas give the Black Stars a genuine path to an upset, particularly if they can turn defensive stops into quick transitions.



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