Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for USMNT vs Paraguay, World Cup Trading

The wait is over. Under the bright lights of the World Cup, the United States clashes with Paraguay at 9:00 PM EDT tonight, and every tackle, chance, and goal could shape their tournament destiny. Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX and score a $10 bonus to trade with.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 6/12/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Visit the Kalshi website or download the app to get started. Sign up for an account, provide the required information, and complete the verification process. Enter promo code GOALMAX during registration to activate the offer. Fund your account with at least $10 and place your first trade on any open Kalshi market. After your qualifying trade is completed, the $10 bonus will be credited to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Will the United States deliver on the pressure of playing on home soil, or can Paraguay spoil the party with a statement result? With both teams eager to start their World Cup campaign on the right foot, this matchup is packed with intrigue. Take a look at our expert preview before making your predictions.

USMNT vs Paraguay, June 12, 9:00 PM EDT

The United States begins its home World Cup campaign tonight when it faces Paraguay in a Group D opener. With matches against Australia and Türkiye still to come, Mauricio Pochettino’s side knows that a strong start could set the tone for the entire tournament.

The spotlight will be on Christian Pulisic, who enters the competition as the face of American soccer, while Folarin Balogun is expected to lead the line after an impressive season at club level. Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie will be tasked with controlling midfield and helping the U.S. impose its aggressive, attack-minded style.

Paraguay, however, will not be intimidated. Gustavo Alfaro’s team built its World Cup qualification campaign on defensive discipline and physicality, with Miguel Almirón, Julio Enciso, Diego Gómez, and captain Gustavo Gómez providing quality at both ends of the pitch.

Kalshi traders currently give the United States the edge, with a USA win trading at 50¢. Paraguay is available at 23¢, while the draw sits at 29¢. In the spread market, the US sits around 25¢ to win by at least two goals (-1.5), and the Over 2.5 goals market is trading at 41¢."The content is not sponsored, endorsed, or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players, or federations."

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On Kalshi, prices reflect the collective sentiment. The quoted prices above represent the value of a “Yes” contract, while an opposite “No” contract is always available. You can buy multiple contracts while the market remains open, and each winning contract pays out $1.00.

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