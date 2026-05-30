Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for UEFA Champions League Trading, PSG vs Arsenal

The UEFA Champions League Final is finally here as Arsenal clash with PSG in one of the biggest soccer matches of the year at 12:00 PM EDT. With stars on both sides and a European title on the line, expect flames on the pitch and use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to lock in a $10 bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 5/30/2026

Boost your prediction trading experience by using the Kalshi promo code

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Head to the official Kalshi website or download their mobile app to begin. Create an account by entering your details and completing the verification steps. During registration, apply the promo code GOALMAX to unlock the offer. Deposit at least $10 and place your first trade in any available Kalshi market. After your qualifying trade is executed, your $10 bonus will be credited to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's UEFA Champions League Final

One interesting angle heading into the final: Arsenal are chasing their first-ever UEFA Champions League title, while Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to defend their title. There are lots of storylines and angles to take; hear from our expert.

PSG vs Arsenal, May 30, 12:00 PM EDT

The Parisians and Arsenal meet in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League Final that feels incredibly tight heading into kickoff. PSG’s explosive attack has overwhelmed opponents throughout the tournament, with Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Désiré Doué constantly creating chances in transition. Arsenal, meanwhile, arrive with the competition’s best defensive record, conceding just six goals in 14 Champions League matches this season.

On Kalshi, PSG contracts are trading around 59¢ entering the final, while Arsenal sits near 43¢. One game prop that looks real good is PSG to record 5+ corners @ 59¢, fueled by their aggressive wing play and high-possession style. PSG are favored to win by over 1.5 goals @ 23¢ while the total for the game is set at 2.5 goals @ 48¢.

Player props are also drawing heavy attention. Dembélé remains a favorite in anytime goalscorer markets in this campaign, while Bukayo Saka leads Arsenal’s attacking threat thanks to his ability to create chances in transition and from set pieces.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi goes beyond sports—you can also trade on real-world events and breaking news across areas like politics, entertainment, and the economy.

Will Americans receive tariff stimulus checks?

Before August - 3.8¢

Before 2027- 11¢

Feds fund rate after June meeting?

Above 3.50% - 97¢

Above 3.75% - 3¢

Kalshi’s prices mirror the market’s confidence in an event. The figures shown above represent the “Yes” side of the trade, though traders can also choose the “No” position. You can buy multiple contracts until the market closes, and once the outcome is determined, winning contracts settle at $1.00.