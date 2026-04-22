Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for Suns vs Thunder, NBA Playoffs Markets

Lock in a $10 NBA playoff bonus with Kalshi’s promo code GOALMAX! Tonight, the Phoenix Suns charge into the arena determined to even the series after the Thunder’s Game 1 win. Right after the 9:30 PM EDT tip-off, expect fireworks, star power, and playoff drama in one of the most anticipated clashes of the postseason.

Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 4/22/2026

Claim juicy bonuses for every game through the Kalshi promo code

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Download the Kalshi app or head to the official website. Click “Sign Up” and complete the registration form with your details. Enter the promo code GOALMAX in the designated field during sign‑up. Deposit at least $10 to start trading across markets, including tonight’s NBA playoff clash. Receive your instant $10 bonus, giving you the flexibility to react to market shifts, seize opportunities, and sharpen your trading instincts.

Important: The bonus is valid across all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Games

Turn up the energy for tonight’s Suns vs Thunder clash! Our expert insights deliver sharp predictions, spotlight momentum swings, and break down every possession to guide your playoff calls.

Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder, Apr 22, 9:30 PM EDT (Game 2)

The Phoenix Suns enter Game 2 in must-win territory after a humiliating 119–84 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the series opener. Oklahoma City dominated every phase—forcing turnovers, winning the rebounding battle, and controlling pace behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Phoenix shot poorly across the board, and outside of Devin Booker, there was little offensive rhythm or support.

Game 2 Kalshi lines show no adjustment in respect for Phoenix. The Thunder are again heavy favorites, sitting around -15.5 on the spread. OKC to win is trading at 93¢, while a Phoenix Suns victory is trading at 8¢. The total is holding steady at approximately 215.5 points. The market clearly expects another dominant performance from the top seed, especially given their elite home form and defensive consistency.

For Phoenix, the path to covering—or even competing—starts with ball security and shot efficiency. Booker likely needs a 30+ point effort, but secondary scorers must step up to ease the pressure. Oklahoma City, meanwhile, will lean on its depth and defensive versatility, with Chet Holmgren protecting the rim and Jalen Williams providing balance alongside SGA.

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Kalshi makes probability tradable by turning predictions into event contracts. For example, buying at 30¢ reflects a 30% chance of success. If the event happens, the contract pays out $1, delivering a 70¢ profit; if it doesn’t, the contract settles at $0, limiting your risk to the initial 30¢ stake. It’s a straightforward, strategic way to convert insights into trades and transform probabilities into real opportunities.

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