Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for NHL Playoffs Trading, Canadiens vs Sabres

The Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres meet tonight at 7:00 PM EDT for a Game 5 matchup with the pressure rising. Make the most of the action by using the Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX to unlock a $10 bonus after signing up and making a qualifying deposit.

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Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 5/14/2026

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Tied at 2-2, the Canadiens-Sabres series enters a pressure-filled stage where momentum could shift quickly. Our expert is here with insights into what should be a fast-paced matchup as both teams fight for the upper hand.

Montreal Canadiens vs Buffalo Sabres, May 14, 7:00 PM EDT (Game 5)

The second-round series between the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres has turned into a heavyweight fight, and Game 5 feels like the swing moment. After Buffalo’s dramatic 3-2 win in Game 4, carried by a clutch third-period goal from Zach Benson, the series is now tied 2-2 heading back to KeyBank Center.

Momentum suddenly belongs to the Sabres, who answered Montreal’s dominant Game 3 performance with a gritty road response. Tage Thompson continues to drive Buffalo offensively, while goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stabilized the crease with 28 saves in the last outing. Montreal still has plenty of firepower behind Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and rising star Ivan Demidov, but defensive mistakes are starting to pile up.

This game is essentially a toss-up as the Canadiens to win market comes in priced at 48¢ while the Sabres are at 52¢. Buffalo are favored on the spread by 2.5 goals (31¢) while the total is set at 5.5 goals (over 55¢).

With the series now reduced to a best-of-three, Game 5 could decide who controls the path to the Eastern Conference Final.

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Kalshi prices reflect the market’s implied probability for a specific outcome. The prices shown above correspond to the “Yes” side of a trade. Each market also includes a matching “No” position, and the correct side settles at $1.00 per contract when the event concludes. Traders can purchase or sell any number of contracts up until the market closes.

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