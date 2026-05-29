Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for NHL Playoffs Trading, Canadiens vs Hurricanes

The Montreal Canadiens face elimination tonight as they battle the Carolina Hurricanes in a high-stakes Game 5 at 8:00 PM EDT. Do more than watch. Sign up using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX and back all of the action on the ice with a juicy $10 bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 5/29/2026

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Visit the official Kalshi website or download the mobile app to get started. Sign up for an account, enter your information, and complete the verification process. Enter promo code GOALMAX during registration to activate the offer. Make a minimum $10 deposit and place your first trade on any open Kalshi market. Once your qualifying trade is completed, the $10 bonus will be added to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NHL Playoff Game

Carolina are favored to win on the spread at -1.5 goals @ 48¢ and the over is set at 5.5 goals @ 51¢, and that has only been hit once in this series. The smart play would be to go under. Hear more from our expert on where to go with your predictions in the Canadiens vs Hurricanes series.

Montreal Canadiens vs Carolina Hurricanes, May 29, 8:00 PM EDT Game 5

The Montreal Canadiens head into Game 5 facing serious pressure after struggling to slow down Carolina’s relentless forecheck through the opening games of the series. The Hurricanes have controlled possession for long stretches and continue to generate quality chances behind Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov, while Frederik Andersen has looked sharp in net when tested.

Montreal’s hopes likely rest on Sam Montembeault stealing a game and the top line finally converting on limited opportunities. Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield have shown flashes, but the Canadiens need far more offensive zone time if they want to extend the series.

On Kalshi, Carolina victory contracts are trading around 69¢ entering Thursday night, reflecting both home-ice advantage and the Hurricanes’ overall control of the matchup. Montreal sits near 32¢ as the underdog, but elimination games can often create unpredictable momentum swings. Expect Carolina to push the pace early while Montreal tries to survive the opening period and frustrate the crowd.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi isn’t limited to sports. The platform also lets you trade on real-world events and breaking news in areas like politics, entertainment, and the economy.

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Before Jun 1, 2026 - 0.4¢

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Kalshi’s pricing reflects the market’s confidence in an event. The figures above correspond to the “Yes” side of the trade, though traders can also take the “No” position. Multiple contracts can be purchased until the market closes, and once the outcome is finalized, winning contracts settle at $1.00.

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