Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for NBA Playoffs Prediction Markets

The San Antonio Spurs welcome the Portland Trail Blazers back to the Frost Bank Center for a Game 5 clash at 9:30 PM EDT tonight. Follow the action live in prediction markets as the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX gives you a $10 bonus to elevate your experience during the NBA playoffs.

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Download the Kalshi app or visit the official website. Hit “Sign Up” and enter the required details. Type in the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX in the designated field. Deposit at least $10 and begin trading in any market, including today’s NBA action. Your $10 bonus is instantly credited, giving you the chance to react to momentum shifts, seize opportunities, and sharpen your predictions.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Playoffs

Game 5 of the Western Conference first‑round series between the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs tips off tonight at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The Spurs lead the series 3–1 and are heavy favorites to close it out. Our expert is here to show you the nuanced narratives in tonight’s clash.

Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs, Apr 28, 9:30 PM EDT (Game 5)

The Spurs are heavy favorites at home, currently priced around 83¢, while the Trail Blazers are huge underdogs, trading at 17¢. This reflects not just home-court advantage, but the clear gap in consistency between the two sides. San Antonio is favored by -12.5 points, and the total is set at 214.5 points.

San Antonio’s dominance has been driven by Victor Wembanyama, who returned in Game 4 with a monster two-way performance, anchoring a defense that completely shut down Portland in the second half. Alongside him, De’Aaron Fox and emerging guard Stephon Castle have provided pace, scoring, and playmaking, giving the Spurs multiple offensive threats.

Portland, meanwhile, has struggled with execution under pressure, blowing large leads in back-to-back games and showing major inconsistency offensively. Players like Scoot Henderson and Deni Avdija must deliver efficient scoring early to have any chance of extending the series.

In the markets, the Spurs -12.5 is justified given their control and Portland’s collapses, though the number is large for a playoff game. The stronger lean is toward the under, as most games in this series—and even regular-season meetings—have trended lower scoring.

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