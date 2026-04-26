Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for NBA Playoff Game 4 Markets

Use the Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX to secure $10 in bonuses for the Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Game 4 on April 26 at 7:00 PM EDT. As the NBA Playoffs wrap up round one and reach a critical stage, this juicy Kalshi offer gives you the chance to make the most of the postseason’s most compelling matchups.

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Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 4/26/2026

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Get started by downloading the Kalshi app or visiting the official website. Select “Sign Up” and fill in your registration details. Apply the promo code GOALMAX during sign‑up to unlock your bonus. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to begin trading across markets, including tonight’s NBA Playoff matchup. Enjoy your $10 bonus instantly, giving you the advantage to react quickly, seize opportunities, and sharpen your trading skills. Note: the bonus is valid across all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Playoffs

Kalshi offers an engaging way to interact with real‑time events, giving users the ability to trade on outcomes like today’s NBA Playoff clash between the Celtics and 76ers—while unlocking valuable rewards along the way. Here’s our expert detailing compelling lines in this intense matchup.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Apr 26, 7:00 PM EDT (Game 4)

The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers meet in Game 4, with Boston still controlling the series through structure, depth, and defensive discipline.

The Celtics continue to rely on Jayson Tatum’s scoring versatility and Jaylen Brown’s downhill pressure, supported by Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, who have been key in limiting Philadelphia’s perimeter creation and forcing tougher half-court possessions. The Boston to win contract on Kalshi is trading at 71¢, showing they are strong favorites while Philly is at 30¢.

Philadelphia’s outlook remains tied to Tyrese Maxey’s scoring bursts and Joel Embiid’s health and effectiveness, which has been inconsistent throughout the series. When Embiid is active and impactful, he forces Boston into more double teams and opens the floor for shooters. When limited, the 76ers become heavily guard-reliant, increasing pressure on Maxey and Paul George to generate offense against elite switching defense.

Boston’s edge has come from rebounding control, defensive rotations, and late-game execution. The expected game script points to a physical, slower playoff tempo where efficiency matters more than volume. Boston’s consistency gives them the steadier profile, while Philadelphia’s chances depend on shot-making and Embiid’s interior presence.

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On Kalshi, contract prices indicate implied probabilities, with the above-listed prices tied to “Yes” positions. Each market also provides opposing “No” contracts, and every winning outcome pays $1.00. Your earnings—after minor fees—are simply the difference between one dollar and the price you paid to enter the trade.

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