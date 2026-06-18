Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for Mexico vs South Korea, World Cup Trading

Tonight at 9:00 PM EDT, Mexico vs South Korea in a World Cup clash, with both sides off to a solid start after securing three points in opening-day victories. Get ready for all the drama by using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to lock in a $10 bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 6/18/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Go to the Kalshi website or download the app and sign up for a new account. Complete the registration process by entering your details and verifying your identity. During sign-up, input the promo code GOALMAX to claim the offer. Then deposit at least $10 and make your first eligible trade. Once that trade is successfully completed, the $10 bonus will be added to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC.

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Going down tonight is a tense World Cup battle where every moment could tilt the balance of Group A. Expect intensity, pressure, and defining moments as both sides fight to stay alive—check out expert talking points before making your call.

Mexico vs Korea Republic, June 18, 9:00 PM EDT

Both teams arrive in strong form after opening wins that set up a tight race for top spot. Mexico began their campaign with a disciplined 2–0 victory over South Africa, led by goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez, while showing defensive organisation despite the absence of suspended defender César Montes. Mexico is favored to win at 48¢, while a tie is at 29¢.

Korea Republic (24¢) responded with a spirited 2–1 comeback win over Czechia, as Hwang In-beom equalised before substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu struck the late winner, highlighting their depth and attacking resilience. The matchup also features global star Son Heung-min, who remains Korea’s key creative and goal threat.

Mexico’s structure and home advantage will be tested by Korea’s high-tempo pressing and quick transitions, making this a clash of contrasting styles with early qualification implications. With both sides on three points, control of Group A is at stake, and fine margins are expected to decide a high-intensity encounter.

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