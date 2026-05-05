Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid UCL Trading

The stage is set for a blockbuster UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg as Arsenal and Atlético Madrid battle with everything on the line. With the aggregate score tied, every pass, tackle, and goal could decide who marches to the final. Fuel your predictions by redeeming the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX, unlocking $10 in bonuses just in time for the 3:00 PM EDT kick‑off.

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Download the Kalshi app or visit the official website to begin. Tap “Sign Up” and complete your registration details. Enter the promo code GOALMAX in the required field to activate your offer. Deposit at least $10 and put it to work on any available markets, including Arsenal vs. Atlético Madrid this afternoon. Once completed, your $10 bonus will be credited instantly—giving you the flexibility to react to game momentum, capitalize on opportunities, and refine your trading strategy.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's UCL Semifinals

This clash promises to be one of the season’s most dramatic showdowns. Arsenal will look to capitalize on home advantage, while Atlético Madrid bring their trademark resilience to the second leg. Here’s our expert with key predictions and key lines in today’s high-stakes battle.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, May 5, 3:00 PM EDT (2nd leg)

The second leg between Arsenal and Atlético Madrid arrives deadlocked, with everything still to play for after a tight first encounter. Kickoff at the Emirates Stadium sets the stage for a high-stakes European night where tactical discipline could decide the outcome.

Arsenal are the favorites in this game, and it is reflected in the Kalshi markets. Arsenal to win is set at 62¢, tie at 23¢, and Atletico to win at 18¢.

The Gunners will likely lean on their attacking fluency at home, with Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard central to breaking down a compact defense. Arsenal tend to dominate possession in London, and their ability to create chances from wide areas could be key against Atlético’s low block.

On the other side, Atlético Madrid—guided by Diego Simeone—will embrace their underdog role. Expect a disciplined defensive setup with quick transitions, as players like Julian Alvarez look to exploit space on the counter. Atlético’s experience in two-legged ties often makes them dangerous, especially when protecting or chasing narrow margins.

Ultimately, Arsenal’s home advantage makes them slight favorites, but Atlético’s resilience suggests a low-scoring contest. The under on total goals and a tie or narrow Arsenal win both stand out as value plays, with extra time also a real possibility.

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Contract prices on Kalshi represent the market’s view of probability, with the figures above tied to 'Yes' positions. Each market also offers 'No' contracts, and whichever side wins pays out $1.00. After accounting for small fees, your profit per contract is simply the difference between one dollar and the price you entered.

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