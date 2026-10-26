Kalshi Promo Code GOAL55: Get $55 in Bonuses for Cowboys vs Eagles, NFL Games

In an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football game featuring two struggling offenses, the Dallas Cowboys (68¢) and Philadelphia Eagles (34¢) face off at Lincoln Financial Field. Ahead of the game, unlock $55 in bonuses by using the Kalshi promo code GOAL55 and trading $25.

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On their four-game losing streak, the Eagles have averaged just 14.5 points per game. Coincidentally, the Cowboys have also averaged 14.5 PPG on their two-game losing streak. Despite the offensive struggles, tonight’s O/U total is set at 44.5 points.

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Start making an account on Kalshi’s website or mobile application by using this link Enter your information and the Kalshi promo code GOAL55 Make your first deposit and buy $25+ worth of contracts on your first trade After making your qualifying trade, you’ll get $55 in bonus funds Bonuses cannot be withdrawn and expire after one week

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With Eagles QB Jalen Hurts out, the Cowboys are 4.5-point favorites on Monday Night Football. Read on for tonight’s best trades on game lines and props.

Dallas Cowboys (2-4) vs Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) - 10/26 8:15 PM ET

Two struggling rivals meet at Lincoln Financial Field as the Dallas Cowboys (68¢) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (34¢) in an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football game (ESPN/ABC).

Unlike the Eagles, the Cowboys still think of themselves as a playoff team and desperately need a win here to keep that dream alive. Philadelphia has been abysmal on offense, averaging the fewest yards per play in the NFL.

With backup quarterback Tanner McKee starting for the injured Jalen Hurts, offensive lineman Lane Johnson retiring midseason, and three running backs banged up, things look bleak for the Eagles.

The Eagles are 1-5 against the spread, lost 25-14 to the Panthers in McKee’s first start of 2026, and average 17.7 points per game. Go with the Cowboys to win by over 4.5 points (51¢).

In a matchup between two offenses that have lost their way, a “No” on over 44.5 points (53¢) is another solid trade.

Cowboys vs Eagles - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

The Eagles running game has been an absolute disaster this season. They’ve failed to record a run of 10+ yards in half of their games, and have averaged 2.8 yards per carry over the last three. Getting Saquon Barkley should help, but expect a lot of Tanner McKee checkdowns.

McKee completed 26 of 45 passes in Week 6, and I’d trade on McKee 21+ completions (49¢).

Get $70.32 on a $10 combo with McKee 21+ completions, Cowboys to win by over 4.5, and a “No” on over 44.5 points.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

From the NFL Champion to the 2026 Midterm Elections and even the Billboard Charts, you can trade on almost anything on Kalshi. Below, you’ll find some of this week’s hot markets:

Texas Senate Winner

James Talarico 65¢

Ken Paxton 36¢

S&P Close Price End of 2026?

$7,600 to $7799.99 15¢

$7,800 to $7,999.99 24¢

$8,000 to $8,199.99 13¢

Pro Baseball Champion

Milwaukee 84¢

Tampa Bay 16¢

Prices are displayed in cents and are equal to the projected probability that an event will happen. Trading is open until events conclude.

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