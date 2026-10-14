Kalshi Promo Code GOAL55: Get $55 in bonuses for Manchester City vs PSG, UEFA Champions League

Two-time Champions of Europe arrive in the Etihad. PSG opened their title defense by thrashing Slovan Bratislava 6-1, but they’ve never won here, losing three of four visits. Manchester City, unbeaten and top of the Premier League under Enzo Maresca, comes in off a statement win at Anfield on Saturday, days after being found guilty of Premier League financial breaches.

Will City keep their fortress intact, or will Luis Enrique’s champions finally conquer the Etihad? Trade the 3:00 PM EDT kickoff with $55 in bonuses by entering the Kalshi promo code GOAL55.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL55

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 10/14/2026

Gear up for Champions League Wednesday with the Kalshi promo code

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How to Claim the Kalshi GOAL55 Bonus

Sign up for a new Kalshi account on the website or mobile app. Enter promo code GOAL55 at registration and finish identity verification. Fund your account and place a $25 trade on any market. Your $55 bonus will be credited to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Game

City have a fully fit squad, with Phil Foden available after serving a domestic suspension, while PSG are only without Senny Mayulu. Here’s our expert with the key lines in this matchup.

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain, Oct 14, 3:00 PM EDT

City (47¢) are favorites to win in regulation, with PSG at 31¢ and a draw at 24¢. Home advantage and City’s dominant weekend at Anfield explain the lean, but this is far from a mismatch. PSG won the last meeting 4-2 in January 2025 and have a strong record away from home against Europe’s elite, so City winning by two or more goals is priced at just 27¢.

The team totals point to goals at both ends. City over 1.5 goals sits at 57¢, while PSG reaching two of their own is close behind at 47¢. The Over 3.5 total goals costs 45¢, which looks reasonable for a meeting between two attacks that combined for eight goals on Matchday 1.

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain - Best Champions League Props and Combos

The value pick is both teams to score, trading at around 69¢. City’s attack runs through Haaland, who scored twice against Porto and is one shy of breaking Sergio Agüero’s club record, while PSG brings Ousmane Dembélé, who had two goals and two assists against Slovan Bratislava, along with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Torres. It’s hard to see either side being kept off the scoresheet.

For a long-shot combo, pair both teams to score (69¢) with PSG over 1.5 goals (47¢) for a trade near 40¢, where a $55 stake pays out $135.85 if both legs hit.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi isn't limited to sports, either, with markets covering politics, entertainment, economic data, and plenty of other real-world events.

New York Governor Winner?

Kathy Hochul - 94.2¢

Bruce Blakeman - 6.7¢

Recession this year?

Yes - 4¢

No - 97¢

Contracts on Kalshi are priced in cents and reflect the market’s view on the probability of an event occurring. Traders can purchase multiple Yes or No contracts, and each winning contract pays out $1.

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