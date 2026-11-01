Kalshi Promo Code GOAL55: Get $55 in Bonuses for Chiefs vs Broncos, NFL Games

In Week 8’s most competitive matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs (53¢) take on the Denver Broncos (48¢) in a 4:25pm ET game at Mile High. Use the Kalshi promo code GOAL55 and buy $25+ in contracts for a $55 bonus to use on today’s AFC West game.

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While the Broncos take a three-game winning streak into today’s game, the Chiefs fell 20-3 to the Seahawks in Week 7. Denver comes in as a home underdog, but has defeated KC at Mile High in three straight seasons.

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Click the following link to go to Kalshi’s website or download the app Begin making an account and don’t forget to use the Kalshi promo code GOAL55 Finish the sign-up process and deposit $25+ once verified Trade $25 or more on any market Then, you’ll be credited with $55 in trading bonuses to use on any market. They’ll expire after one week

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When these teams met in Week 1, the Chiefs destroyed the Broncos 31-10. We’ll discuss whether Denver will get revenge and some of today’s standout trades:

Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) vs Denver Broncos (5-2) - 11/1 4:25 PM ET

AFC West rivals clash as the Kansas City Chiefs (53¢) head to Empower Field at Mile High Stadium for a game against the Denver Broncos (48¢) at 4:25pm ET (CBS).

The Chiefs haven’t won at Mile High since 2022, but beat the Broncos 31-10 in Week 1. Kenneth Walker III ran for 175 yards and a touchdown in his Chiefs debut, and Denver has been below average at stopping the run this season.

This is a good matchup for the Chiefs, as they are first in yards per carry and rank seventh in offensive EPA per play.

Still, both teams are top-five in defensive EPA per play. The Broncos have also taken the most time between plays since Sean Payton took over play-calling duties. With the under 5-2 in Broncos games and 4-2 in Chiefs games, trade on a “No” on under 40.5 points (51¢).

Denver’s 23rd-ranked offense shouldn’t be enough to keep up with the Chiefs. Take the Chiefs to win by over 1.5 points (49¢).

Chiefs vs Broncos - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Despite only picking up 36 yards on 14 carries against his former team in Week 7, Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards and first in yards per carry.

Walker III has reached 80 yards in four of six games, and should do so here. Buy contracts on Walker III 80+ rushing yards (59¢).

Score a potential $53.10 on a $10 combo with a “No” on over 40.5 points, the Chiefs to win by over 1.5 points, and Walker III 80+ rushing yards.

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